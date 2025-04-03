Area Sales & Marketing Managers to Power Transformers
The opportunity
We are looking for Area Sales & Marketing Managers, you will be part of Power Transformers, which is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that manufactures AC-transformers, HVDC-transformers, and reactors up to the very highest apparent power and voltages on the market today, 1500 MVA and 1100 kV respectively.
The Power Transformers business unit also offers diagnostics, regeneration, service, and spare parts to customers worldwide. We are now hiring two Area Sales & Marketing Managers to join our Sales team. The overall target for the sales department is to win projects for a sustainable growth and secure future success for power transformers - contributing to society with pioneering technology.
"In the sales function in Power Transformers we are central in setting up not only our own organization, but our customers' as well, for success. Hitachi Energy is leading from the front in supporting our customers worldwide in their efforts towards carbon neutrality and electrification, and we are growing as fast as we can to eliminate electricity transmission and distribution as a bottle neck for the green transition. Power Transformers Ludvika has been a centre of development for high voltage power transmission over 100 years, and we are continuing to be in the forefront.
Driven by an immense demand for our technology and products we are in the process of major investments not only in extension of our factory, but more importantly, in people. Therefore, the sales team is now looking for the next key player for this journey. In Hitachi Energy's Transformers Business Unit you will be part of a global team in excess of 15.000 colleagues collaborating across all continents. Sounds interesting? If so, I am looking forward to your application." - Oscar Forsberg, Hiring Manager.
We welcome applications from both experienced and junior professionals who are eager to take their career to the next level. Apply today!
How you 'll make an impact
Follow marketing efforts and tenders from early pursuit to order handover to the project managers.
Ensure excellent relations with end customers as well as with our local regional organization, furthermore you will drive large complex tenders globally to external customers with good quality and competitive offerings.
Coordinate and lead multiple factory tenders with locations around the world and be the voice of the customer internally to ensure customer needs is captured and competitive.
Responsibility for a market segment which includes creating a strategy for the market/project and products.
Set up customer visits, seminars, exhibitions etc. that is linked with the strategy implementation, handle reporting in our sales tools.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your Background
Experience of sales in large infrastructure projects in combination with a technical background.
Background in global business working with diverse teams is preferred.
Capture team experience is preferred.
You are customer focused, goal-oriented and can drive tasks both independently and with others.
Strong ability to influence others, coordinate work tasks and communicate clearly to stakeholders.
Fluency in English is a must, both written and spoken. Good Swedish skills is a plus as well as additional languages.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound relevant to you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and therefore the advertisement might be closed with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Oscar Forsberg oscar.forsberg@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
