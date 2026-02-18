Area Sales Manager, Region Middle Sweden ABB Robotics
2026-02-18
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: Sales Manager
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to be part of one of the most exciting transformations in the robotics industry? ABB Robotics is entering a new era of growth and innovation, driven by our partnership with SoftBank and our journey toward becoming a more agile, fast-moving, and customer-focused robotics leader. This is a unique moment to join us-and shape the future of automation across the Nordics.
As an Area Sales Manager, you will represent one of the world's strongest robotics portfolios. From collaborative solutions to high-performance industrial robots, you will work with cutting-edge technology that truly makes an impact for customers across manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, automotive, and more.
In this role, you will become part of our Nordics sales team and contribute to profitable growth with existing and prospective customers in the mid-east region of Sweden. While your home base will be our headquarters in Västerås, you are expected to spend most of your time engaging directly with customers, maintaining existing customers as well as building new partnerships - both with end customers and system integrators. This is a position for someone who thrives on finding new opportunities, enjoys a role with frequent new initiatives and is motivated by creating real business impact.
Your responsibilities:
Take full ownership of your regional sales pipeline, performance and budget.
Prospect daily, accelerate sales cycles and deepen strategic partnerships with key accounts.
Plan and execute customer visits independently, with a strong presence in the field.
Manage and further develop a well-established customer base as well as identify and win new accounts.
Promote ABB Robotics' portfolio and identify new business opportunities
Work closely with internal teams, including Marketing, Technical Sales, and Product Specialists
Be part of a dynamic Nordic sales organization of 16 colleagues, including 13 field-based sales experts located throughout Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
Travel within the region (primarily day trips, with some overnight stays)
Region covered: From Köping eastward, up through Gävle and Sundsvall, reaching Härnösand.
Qualifications
5-8 years of experience in sales, ideally within technical or product-focused environments
OR solid experience in robotics today
A strong technical mindset and genuine interest in automation
A relationship-driven sales approach with proven results
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English
A self-driven personality with the ability to manage your own schedule and priorities
Experience from robotics or industrial automation is a strong advantage-but a motivated, skilled salesperson eager to grow in this field can also be a perfect match.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Thomas Johansson, +46 76 140 80 20. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis- we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last day to apply is 15th March.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Last day to apply is 15th March.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9748961