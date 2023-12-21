Area Sales Manager For Squaretrade - Stockholm
2023-12-21
WorkShop offers you an exciting job in an international and dynamic organization where there is a short time gap from idea to action. Would you like to join us?
We at WorkShop are now looking for an Area Sales Manager on behalf of the InsurTech company SquareTrade, which is one of the largest and fastest growing mobile insurance providers in Europe. Are you good at building relationships, have strong communication skills and previous experience in the electronics industry? Then you could be the person we are looking for!
Responsibilities:
As an Area Sales Manager for SquareTrade, you'll put a lot of focus on connecting with SquareTrade's retailers in your district. You do this through store visits and sales promotion activities. You will be responsible for achieving set goals and optimizing sales but also increasing visibility and awareness of SquareTrade on the market. You will also:
• Build long-term relationships within your sales territory by creating partnerships focused on key retail leaders and internal partners
• Take ownership and manage the planning and execution of engagement and training activities
• Drive sales of SquareTrade's insurance services to the stores and train store staff on how to sell an insurance product
• Work across departments to contribute to process improvements and optimizations to increase sales in your region
We are looking for you who:
• Have at least 2 years of experience from the retail and electronics industry
• Have experience from leadership, preferably from stores, and good knowledge of training other people
• Have experience from holding product training for larger groups of people
• Is self-motivated and inspiring
• Is a natural salesperson who is passionate about building relationships
• Have good interpersonal and communication skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
• Have good knowledge of Microsoft products (Power Point, Excel, Word)
• Have a valid B driving license
• Police Charge register
We offer you an exciting position with great variety in the daily tasks. You will be able to plan your own workdays while getting the chance to increase sales in your district. You will also build up an extensive network in the industry with good opportunities to develop both professionally and privately. Warm welcome to apply!
Working hours: Monday-Friday, work during weekends may occur
Workplace: Stockholm + remote cities
Start date: As soon as possible or by agreement
Interviews are ongoing so do not wait with your application. Last day to apply for the position is 2023-12-31 via the advertisement.
We are WorkShop: the Consumer Experience Agency - a leading retail agency in the Nordics, dedicated to creating and delivering innovative customer experience for the world's biggest brands. We do that by offering a complete portfolio of services including data & insights, concept, field marketing and much more - so that we can be a partner to our clients in every step. Join one of our teams around the globe and explore your potential through unique projects, pop-ups, store concepts or our brand ambassador programs!
