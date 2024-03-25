Area Sales Manager fluent in Spanish or Portuguese
Firefly is a Swedish company that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
We continue to grow and we are now looking for a new colleague for our market in Spain and Portugal. If you have a passion for selling advanced technical systems and building long lasting business relationships with customers, you might be the person we are looking for.
Work description
As an Area Sales Manager at Firefly your daily tasks will include:
- Manage sales of advanced customer specific fire prevention systems
- Be responsible for the entire sales cycle
- Develop new business opportunities and maintain existing business
- Actively work with marketing activities, such as trade shows and seminars
- Approximately 70 travelling days per year, or more
Education and experience requirements:
- Bachelor's degree in engineering or other technical education
- Experience in technical sales, preferably in advanced system sales
- Experience in developing sales in Spain and Portugal
- Fluent in Spanish
- Fluent in English
- Drivers licence
It is meritable if you also speak Portuguese and/or Swedish.
We will place great emphasis on personal skills and qualities for this position. Personal skills and qualities that we see as beneficial are a high technical interest and curiosity. We want you to have a flexible, prestigeless and adaptable approach. You should also be business minded and have a strong sense of commitment and drive.
The position is located in Stockholm.
We wish to recieve your CV in English.
The company's head office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm. The company is represented worldwide and conducts sales directly to customers and via distributors in over 80 countries.
Firefly has subsidiaries in both Poland and Italy.
