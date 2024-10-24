Area Sales Manager fluent in French
At the forefront of innovation, we are committed to safeguarding industries through advanced technical solutions. As part of our ongoing expansion, we are seeking two Area Sales Managers to strengthen our French Division. If you live in Stockholm, are passionate about technology and eager to contribute to a safer, more efficient world, we invite you to join our dedicated team.
What we offer At Firefly, we offer a stimulating and progressive environment designed to foster creativity and innovation. As part of our team, based in our office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm, you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. We prioritize employee satisfaction and, with our expansive global presence, provide significant opportunities for career advancement within the company.
About the positionAs an Area Sales Manager you will:
Manage sales of advanced tailor made fire prevention systems to customers in the process industry
Be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact and processing of new leads, to customer visits, to final negotiations
Maintain existing business
Develop new business opportunities
Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
Work hand-in-hand with the French Division team
Build strong partnership with our distributor in France
Have approximately 50-70 travelling days per year, mainly to France
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
About you:We seek candidates who are not only skilled and experienced but also committed to long-term success in our team. We believe that you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are prestigeless, and like us, love that our advanced technology increases safety in workplaces around the world.
We think that you have the following qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or other academic education
Proven experience and track record in a sales engineer position with a minimum of 5 years experience
Deep technical interest with a strong drive to explore and understand new technology
Insightful in business operations and strategy
Adaptable and open to evolving strategies based on business needs
High level of self-motivation, trustworthiness and self-awareness
Strong collaboration skills and team orientated
Fluency in French and English is required; Swedish is plus.
Position overview Employment type: Full-time, permanent position. Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad. Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application We are continuously reviewing applications. Please provide us with an English version of your CV and cover letter. The position may be assigned before the application period concludes. Don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact Charlotte Åvall(HR) at charlotte.avall@firefly.se
or Christophe Pialot(Division Manager) at christophe.pialot@firefly.se Ersättning
