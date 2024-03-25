Area Sales Manager Components
At Firefly, we've been dedicated to delivering industrial fire protection solutions for over 50 years. Our mission is to make operations safe, sustainable, and efficient on a global scale. Using advanced technology, we ensure our customers' production runs smoothly and without interruptions. Beyond fire prevention, our efforts contribute to environmental responsibility by reducing harmful emissions. We're dedicated to a sustainable and responsible approach to industrial safety.
Work description
We want to increase our global market presence for our Component Division. As we continue to expand, we are seeking a dynamic Area Sales Manager. If you want to be part of a successful international team and like building long lasting business relationships, we invite you to submit your application. As an Area Sales Manager, you will play an essential role in the sales of flame and gas detectors. Collaborating within a team of experienced colleagues, you will take charge of sales in your designated regions, managing both direct sales and distributor relationships. Your responsibilities will involve creating quotations, developing business with both new and existing clients, executing strategic business plans and engaging in marketing activities. Expect approximately 50 - 60 days of travel per year.
What we are looking for in an Area Sales Manager
We prioritize personal attributes such as a true technical interest and curiosity. A flexible, adaptable, and prestige less attitude is crucial for navigating the international market seamlessly. Experience of and respect for cultural differences is highly valued.
Business minded
A business-minded approach and a strong sense of commitment and drive are essential qualities we seek. Experience in technical sales within various industries further strengthens your candidacy. Operating on a global stage is part of your daily routine complemented by your global mindset. You have 5-10 years experience in international sales, you are now ready for next step.
- Proven experience in a technical sales within diverse industries
- High technical interest and a high degree of technical curiosity
- Business minded and skilled in negotiaten
- Self-driven with a high level of energy
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written
You will be based at our head office in Stockholm.
Firefly is a Swedish corporate group that provides industrial fire prevention and protection systems to the process industry worldwide. Since 1973, Firefly has specialized in creating customized system solutions of the highest technical standards and quality. Based on customer needs and research, Firefly has developed and patented products and solutions, creating a unique portfolio of innovative products and system solutions to increase the level of safety.
The company's head office is located in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm. The company is represented worldwide and conducts sales directly to customers and via distributors in over 80 countries.
Firefly has subsidiaries in both Poland and Italy. Ersättning
