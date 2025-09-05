Area Sales Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-09-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Do you thrive in a challenging role within an international environment, surrounded by skilled and driven professionals-while having fun along the way? If so, this could be your next exciting opportunity!
We are now looking for an Area Sales Manager to join our Motors and Generators unit in Västerås. In this role, you'll be part of our global sales team, working closely with assigned customers, markets, and applications. You will play a key role in promoting ABB's large synchronous motors and generators, showcasing customer value and services, and driving market growth in collaboration with our global colleagues.
Key responsibilities include:
Driving sales of large synchronous motors and generators in your assigned markets, while developing tailored sales strategies and marketing initiatives for customers, bids, and focus countries.
Building strong, long-term relationships with customers and end users to secure orders and optimize results.
Driving local sales team performance and conducting market and competitor analysis.
Preparing and negotiating technical and commercial offers, contracts, and agreements.
Qualifications for the Role
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
At least five years of experience in sales, project management, or technical sales support.
A collaborative mindset, with the ability to build strong relationships across teams and cultures.
A structured, proactive, and flexible approach to your work, with a strong sense of responsibility.
A customer-focused attitude and a willingness to travel as part of a global role.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken; Swedish is a plus.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Marco Lombardo, +4676-774 72 14 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 07; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4672-461 23 43.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is September 25. The interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our preemployment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9493264