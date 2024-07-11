Area Sales Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Ludvika Visa alla säljarjobb i Ludvika
2024-07-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you. As an Area Sales Manager, you will be part of a multicultural and international team of professionals at High Voltage Circuit Breakers in Ludvika, Sweden. You'll engage with HVDC and FACTS large-scale infrastructure projects globally and contribute to delivering our product solutions. We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your responsibilities
Manage factory sales for global HVDC and/or FACTS projects.
Maintain effective customer relationships to understand both HVDC/FACTS and customer needs to offer tailored product solutions.
Handle customer quotation requests, configure products, and prepare offers that meet customer requirements.
Collaborate closely with other factory departments, including order processing, design, and planning.
Promote Hitachi Energy's products through webinars, seminars, and presentations.
Ensure a positive customer experience throughout the sales process.
Collaborate with sales channels, provide guidance on product-related queries, and act as an ambassador of our pioneering technologies.
Conduct risk mitigation, evaluate market conditions, gather market intelligence, and prepare market plans, sales forecasts, and reports.
Contribute to strategic initiatives and continuous improvement projects.
Your background
B.Sc. or higher degree in electrical engineering.
Experience in technical sales within the energy industry is a plus, though related experience in engineering, design, etc., is also valued.
Strong interest in technical knowledge of the products.
Structured and organized, with a proven ability to take ownership of the projects and see them through to completion.
Self-motivated and dedicated team player with a strong work ethic and customer-focused approach.
Willing to travel for customer visits.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role.
Additional information
Last day to send in your application is August 9. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Erkin Kucukkaragoz, erkin.kucukkaragoz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Business Center Jobbnummer
8797747