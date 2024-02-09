Area Sales Manager
About Us
The Lutze Group is one of Europe's leading industrial service providers in conveyor technology and wear protection. At over 40 locations in 6 European countries, we offer our customers services and products for the operation of conveyor systems. Arbetsuppgifter
Job description
Do you know the Northern B2B market? Do you live in Luleå or surroundings?
Do you have some knowledge about conveyors, belts, and wear-resistant products, offering and managing projects, and would have a strong background in the mechanical field of machines, equipment, and products, then we might have a role for you!
We are currently hiring an Area Sales Manager to join our team and to take our business to new heights in the North. With your local presence and established network, we see you as a great completion to our team. We want to expand our presence in the interesting projects and participate the establishment of the new manufacturing, especially within the field of products for Conveying and Wear Protection. You will be involved in identifying new business opportunities and offering our products and services to potential customers. Additionally, you will be the doer, you execute sales in your area. We see you as a key player in our growth, working closely with the product management team to continuously improve our product portfolio and help us to meet the market demands.Profil
Your Profile
• To succeed in this role, we believe you have a strong motivation and passion for products and sales. You are entrepreneurial and challenge yourself with various opportunities.
• This role requires a hybrid work arrangement with a home-office base, and extensive travel throughout the Northern Nordic region, starting from the level of Umeå and covering the up north, west to Norway, and east to Finland. The region covers the complete Northern area.
• Having a business network in the North of Sweden, Norway, and Finland is highly desired, as you will be responsible for expanding our market presence in these countries. Your knowledge of the northern market will be central in developing and implementing a successful sales strategy.
• We particularly appreciate experience in various industries such as mining, foundries, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. As these sectors constitute a significant part of the market in northern Nordic region.
• You have good communication skills and are fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written. Additional language (Norwegian, or Finnish is a plus)
• You are familiar to act with people and professionals in the different levels in the in the B2B environment and especially in the product field of Wear Protection and Conveying.
• You have experience working on projects and have records that the successful projects have led to new projects. You can establish long-term relationships with customers and create the mutual trust.
If this description matches your desire and expectations of a new job, please submit your application.Så ansöker du
More information and Application
In this recruitment process, Lutze Scandinavia AB is collaborating with Clockwork Staffing & Recruitment AB. For more information, please feel free to contact recruitment consultant Monica Berglund at phone: 0733-51 27 00. Apply by Mars 5, 2024, via www.clockworkpeople.se.
