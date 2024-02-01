Area Sales Manager
2024-02-01
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Are you a driven team player with the ambition to further develop through new challenges? If so, this can be the right opportunity for you.
As an Area Sales Manager, you will be part of a multicultural, diverse and international team of 18 people at Surge Arresters High Voltage Products in Ludvika, Sweden, covering our worldwide sales responsibility.
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Your Responsibilities
As an Area Sales Manager you are responsible for our marketing and sales activities in a particular region.
You will work proactively with offerings and build relationships with our sales channels to support them in the existing business, identify and drive new business opportunities, as well as lead targeted business campaigns.
Prepare the technical/commercial offers for your region of influence by translating customer requirements into appropriate technology solutions and proposals.
Besides sales our standard Surge Arresters Portfolio, you will also have an extended responsibility for market development of our Distributors/OEMs channels in selected regions.
Drive initiatives and work together with the rest of ASMs in the promotion of our portfolio and create long-term relationships with such business partners.
Your Background
You hold a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, computer science or another related field.
Experience in power system and/or power products would be meritorious.
Previous experience in developing of OEMs/Distributors channels will be desirable.
You are structured, supportive, responsible, and committed to customer satisfaction.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Willing to travel for customer visits and marketing activities up to 20% of the year.
More About Us
Last day to send in your application is 22nd of February. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Jorge Monroy, +46 72 5348824, jorge.monroy@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Johan Frisk, +46 107-38 39 68; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
