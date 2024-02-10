Area Sales Manager - Motors and Generators
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Would you like to work in an international environment with a global customer base and contribute to a more sustainable future? Hungry for a challenging position, working among highly motivated and skilled professionals where you also have plenty of fun? Then keep reading!
We are looking for an Area Sales Manager located at Motors and Generators unit in Västerås. As a part of the global sales team, you will be working actively with your assigned customers, countries, and applications. You will promote ABBs large synchro-nous motors/generators, customer values and services, and develop our market together with our colleagues globally.
Your responsibilities
Selling large motors/generators to assigned customers and markets.
Working together with our global sales team to maximize results.
Preparing bids both commercially and technically.
Developing strategies for your bids, customers, and countries.
Marketing of our products and services, as well as providing training for customers and our international sales force.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
At least 5 years of experience in sales, project management, or technical sales support.
Ability and interest to collaborate with others.
Systematic, independent, responsible, and flexible attitude to work.
Focused on customers and willingness to travel.
Good communication skills in English, written and spoken alike, is a requirement. Knowledge in Swedish is meriting.
More about us
The Large Motors and Generators Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors and high voltage induction motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Interested in joining the crew? If so, apply for the position with your CV, cover letter and copy of your degree. Recruiting Manager Håkan Jansson, tel. +46 706 88 30 41, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland +46 72 461 21 62. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
You are welcome to apply the latest by March 1st 2024. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
