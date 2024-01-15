Area Sales Manager - International Sales
2024-01-15
Frico is a player in the HVAC industry and the leading manufacturer of air curtains, radiant- and fan heaters in Europe. Since 1932, Frico has developed and manufactured energy-efficient products for a comfortable indoor climate. Today, Frico is represented in 50 countries through subsidiaries or distributors. The head office is located in Partille outside Gothenburg, and the company is part of the Systemair Group. We offer an exciting job in a successful and stable company. There is room for spontaneity, flexibility and humour that create the foundation for our job satisfaction Frico has taken a stand on recruitment channels and declines advertising sales and recruitment services.
Job description
We are looking for a new star taking Frico AB to new international levels. We want someone who is technically skilled or interested, used to handling large responsibilities and has several years of experience in export sales. You will report to our Export Manager who practices a coaching leadership and promotes your individual growth.
The Export department have their own offices and consists of you, your manager and your future colleagues who are skilled Area Sales Managers. You will also be in close contact with our Technical Support, Customer Service and Marketing departments as well as with other companies in the Systemair Group.
Main duties and responsibilities will include:
• Sales support to our sales channels
• Handling quotes and follow up
• Development and implementation of marketing plans for appointed markets
• Follow up and analysis of marketing/sales plans
• Responsible for sales budget and profitability for appointed markets
• Contract negotiations with new and existing customers
• Participation in fairs, seminars and customer meetings
• Product training/updates to our customers
We think you hold a university degree in either engineering or marketing and have at least 5 years of experience in international sales, leadership, technical support or marketing of technical solutions. Working abroad is something you're used to, you have excellent communication skills and you are fluent in English, Swedish and one other language. Knowledge in CRM-system (Microsoft Dynamics) and about our products is a plus.
You are a communicative team player who enjoys working strategically as well as operationally. Your level of independence is high and you thrive from pushing yourself to reach your goals. Prioritizing is not a problem for you and you are flexible, value loyalty and enjoy creating long term, profitable relationships with clients. Driving license B is required.
Other information
This is a permanent position placed in Sävedalen close to Göteborg. Probation period may be applied.
You are expected to travel around 50 days per year. Teams, Zoom etc is an important work tool.
We will put a lot of emphasis on personality in this recruitment.
Contact
Lisa Vestlund (Questions about the recruitment process)
Systemair Sverige AB
HR Business Partner
0222-441 67
Carl Solberg (Questions about the position)
Frico AB
Export Manager
031-336 86 03 Ersättning
