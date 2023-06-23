Area Manager Sap Dev & Tech
2023-06-23
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers,
our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
We are accelerating digitalisation and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for an Area Manager SAP Dev & Tech who will be responsible for the strategy and delivery for SAP development, overseeing its execution to provide best-in-class SAP applications, on-prem and Cloud, to improve the efficiency of the platform and the business processes. This includes various SAP development technologies such as ABAP, integrations, Fiori and SAP BTP.
In this role You will have close collaboration with the other four areas within the Unit SAP Platform and the total H&M Group SAP Community across product teams and operations.
Some of your responsibilities will include:
• Accountable for the strategy and delivery capabilities for SAP development organisation in close collaboration with the product organisation and operations
• Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of SAP development standards and guardrails designed to ensure adherence to H&M data, security, performance, and information policies
• Responsible for the SAP vendor and partner strategy for development and set the governance model
• Document and maintain H&M's SAP solution development delivery methodology including templates, tools, accelerators, and best practice guidelines
• Analyse service performance based on data and initiate action as necessary based on results of the data
• Ensuring quality assurance and code quality of development
• Accountable for driving the SAP development community
• Formal staff responsibility, including, salary review, performance dialogues and support in individual development plans and competence needs
Qualifications
• Extensive experience in SAP platform development and delivery, for several different SAP solutions
• Management experience in leading technical teams, providing advisory services and collaborating with external service providers and being contract owner and external contractor management
• Good understanding of SAP BTP and SAP roadmap around composable apps
• Good knowledge of S4 development practices
• Ability to communicate the SAP strategy to a variety of team members
• Ability to partner with across organisation to work on improvement of the SAP applications and platform
• Understanding SAP testing practices, tooling, and automation
• Strong people skills with the ability to create trustful relationships
• Dare to lead and be able to communicate in a clear and simple way
• Contribute to an open and collaborative environment cross organisation and competencies
• Enjoy working in a diverse, dynamic, collaborative and transparent environment where everyone is equally valued
Working with tech at H&M Group
The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations.
At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden.
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY!
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Martin Madsen at martin.madsen@hm.com
