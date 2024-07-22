Area Leab Cab Architect
2024-07-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Here is an opportunity as a Lead Cab architect to be involved and to influence current and future cab architecture and to become part of a fantastic team with great competence and forward spirit.
Cab faces major challenges and opportunities to integrating all new technology that comes in our vehicles as well as adapting to new legal requirements, sustainability and new drivelines. The integration responsibility is complete cab including electrical hardware and wiring divided in different geometry areas and we are looking for one person as area responsible for cab side and door and one person for interior driving and living.
We work as a global team with the different sites around the globe in an Agile context. Working in this international environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company.
Task and Responsibilities
The integration work is led by you together with the architect team and is carried out together with a cross-functional team with different stake holders.
You will be responsible and lead feasibility studies in your geometry area and report status and degree of maturity before integration work starts.
During the integration work, you are responsible for planning, deliveries and requirements balancing according to maturity levels and milestones in the area together with the stake holders.
You are also responsible for an annual review of methods, working methods and documentation together with the architect team.
You will also educate and mentor less experienced architects in the team.
Competence and Skills
I'm looking for you who have an MSc degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent knowledge/experience. You have worked several years in the automotive industry and have a solid experience in geometry architect work.
You have a wide experience of early to late phases in project work, experience from truck development is a qualifier.
You should enjoy working in a flexible team. Be able to change focus depending on the situation. Working in networks is a part of our daily work. You should take initiatives and make decisions based on knowledge and facts.
You need to have very good knowledge in CATIA V5 and good knowledge in Creo is a qualifier.
Curious and have some questions? Feel free to send me an email!
Johan Granath, Manager Cab Geometry Architect, johan.granath@volvo.com
Due to summer vacations, all questions regarding the process and applications will be reviewed from the 19th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Last application date 25th of august.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
