Are you our next Marketing Specialist?
2024-09-20
Are you creative and driven with a passion for marketing, digital campaigns and content creation? We are currently looking for a Marketing Specialist to create and implement innovative campaigns for marketing outreach, branding and product launches. In this role, you get to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to support our Product Management department.
This is a 12-month assignment, perfect for someone looking to grow within an exciting field and bring their experience and personality to the table.
Your main responsibilities
Plan, create, and implement sales and social media campaigns.
Create engaging content for marketing channels, including emails and social media.
Analyze campaign performance and provide recommendations for future initiatives.
Collaborate cross-functionally with teams to ensure that marketing plans meet project deadlines.
Develop and optimize messaging for our products.
Assist in creating marketing and training materials.
Work closely with the sales, marketing manager, and scientific support.
Requirements
A bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, or a related field.
Minimum of three years' experience in marketing, with a focus on digital marketing or content creation.
Customer-centric mindset and the ability to quickly adapt to multiple tasks and deadlines.
Highly organized and detail-oriented.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Familiarity with marketing tools and platforms.
Preferred qualifications
Experience working with Adobe Creative Suite, WordPress, HubSpot, and Google Analytics.
Strong communication and teamwork skills.
We place great emphasis on your personal qualities and relevant experience in the field. Are you proactive, structured, and dedicated to delivering results? Then you might be the person we're looking for!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: terese.lindskold@pelagobio.com Arbetsgivare Pelago Bioscience AB
