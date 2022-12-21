Are you our next Front-end Developer?!
2022-12-21
Sigma Technology has been appointed Sweden's 2:rd best employer 2022 and we aim to continue our journey (striving towards 1:st place of course) !:) Take the opportunity to join us and to meet likeminded developers who like to deliver great code to our customers! At Software Solutions we work with both big and small companies within different industries such as Medtech, Energy and Telecom. In the projects we manage you sometimes have to build new systems from scratch or be a software guru helping our customer to create a better solution!
What are we looking for?
You have several years of professional experience in Javascript, React.js, Typescript, CSS, Vue.js, Bootstrap, Angular.js and/or Node.js etc.
You are humble, curios, knowledge sharing and a teamplayer who tries to spread good energy at the office.
You are interested in new technologies and like sharing your idees with your team.
What we offer:
An amazing workplace with lots of laughter and development.
A present Manager that works for your growth and wellbeing.
A healthy work environment and workbalance.
Collective agreement, a trip abroad once a year, consultant-activities and lots of other fun stuff!
Who are we?
We are proud of our culture that is built on passion, respect for each other and the common mission to create a better tomorrow! If you think you match the description above, welcome to apply with an updated CV! Ersättning
