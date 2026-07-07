Are you our next Crew Coordinator?
Northern Ship Management AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-07
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Do you want to be part of a modern shipping company with a strong brand, entrepreneurial spirit, and ambitious growth plans?
At Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), we are expanding our fleet through an extensive newbuilding program across both the Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and Service Operation Vessel (SOV) segments. To support our continued growth, we are looking for a Crew Coordinator to join our Crewing team.
We are looking for a proactive, solution-oriented person who wants to play a key role in keeping our fleet operating in a safe, efficient and reliable way. If you thrive in a dynamic environment and enjoy taking ownership, we'd love to hear from you.
Our vision, BEST365, and our values are at the heart of everything we do and play a key role in shaping our culture and success. Learn more about who we are and what we stand for at n-o-s.eu/company.
YOUR PROFILE
To thrive in this role, you need to be flexible and able to work in a structured and detail-oriented manner, as the business is both dynamic and diverse. You are a quick learner who adapts easily and performs well in new and unfamiliar situations.
You are proficient in Microsoft Office and fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We are looking for someone with an educational background in shipping, HR, or a related field. Previous experience in administrative support, or seagoing roles is considered an advantage.
As you will interact with a wide range of people—both internally and externally, including onshore and offshore personnel—it is important that you have strong interpersonal skills and a natural ability to build trust and maintain positive relationships. Since you will work closely with the Crewing Team and colleagues across the office, being a collaborative and supportive team player is essential.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum high school education, preferably University degree in Shipping, HR, administration, or other relevant education.
Structured and well organized.
Good administrative & coordinating skills.
Good system knowledge and comfortable learning / using various IT systems - good skills in Microsoft Office.
Service minded.
Strong interpersonal skills as you have daily contact with customers / employees.
Maintains composure in challenging situations
Adjusts easily to new situations
Resilient in a high past work environment
YOUR TASKS
Man vessels safely and sufficiently according to internal and external requirements.
Ensuring our offshore colleagues hold relevant documents.
Plan and execute crew changes.
Co-ordinate courses/training for our crew.
Recruit new crew members.
Keep crewing systems updated with relevant information.
Optimize manning up and down of vessels.
Cover the duty phone on a rolling schedule.
Other general crewing administration such as issuing employment contracts, keep crewing program up to date, etc
Code supplier invoices.
Contribute to the BEST365 culture by always working based on the company's values Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
Email your CV and personal letter
E-post: recruitment@n-o-s.eu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Crew coordinator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northern Ship Management AB
(org.nr 559004-1843)
Saltholmsgatan 44 (visa karta
)
426 76 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
9994681