Are you our next Authentic CEO for Ängsbacka?
Ängsbacka Kursgård AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Karlstad Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Karlstad
2026-06-17
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Ängsbacka is now seeking a CEO to lead one of Scandinavia's most unique organisations: an internationally known center for personal and spiritual growth, festivals, courses, community living, and sustainable development.
This is not a traditional CEO role. It is a role for someone who is equally comfortable with strategy and spreadsheets as with human processes, emotional depth, spiritual awareness and community life. Someone who has developed themselves inwardly and is willing to continue that journey while leading others.
Ängsbacka is seeking a CEO who can hold the whole: a limited company owned by a members' association, a seasonal rhythm of festivals and courses, and a volunteer‐powered community that changes by the day, week, and season. This is a role for a leader who combines business acumen with personal maturity - able to stand steady in complexity while carrying culture, people, and structure at the same time.
About Ängsbacka
Located in the forests of Värmland, Sweden, Ängsbacka has for 30 years been a home for personal development, meditation, self-discovery, connection, and celebration. Tens of thousands of people from around the world have visited our festivals, courses, and volunteering programs, often describing Ängsbacka as "a second home" or "a place where I rediscovered myself."
We believe that the magic of Ängsbacka lies in authentic connection - with yourself, with others, with nature and with spirit. In the interplay between business and community, beyond thoughts and ideas, religion, politics and belief systems. To support this, our community agrees upon a set of 12 guiding principles that shape how we create, work, live, and grow together.
Designing the role together
Ängsbacka is currently in an exploratory and flexible phase, the organisation is evolving, and we want the structure to reflect real strengths. We are recruiting a CEO, yet we are equally open to exploring the design of the role, co‐creating the role's boundaries, including distributing parts of the mandate among multiple people and/or Ängsbacka circles. If you recognise yourself in the profile but see a slightly different configuration where you can create the most value, we encourage you to apply and describe your proposal.
Your mission
You lead the organisation operationally, strategically, and energetically. You work closely with the association's board who represents the members that owns Ängsbcka, the company's leadership teams distributed in sociocratic circles such as product-, holding- and Ängsbacka company circle and core circle with all team leads, keep the seasonal logistics and finances coherent, and act as a visible, present leader in daily operations.
Key responsibilities
A layered and living community
The CEO leads an organisation woven into three connected communities:
The internal community, A constantly shifting volunteer-based environment where new people arrive weekly, daily, or seasonally.
The local community, The people and organisations in and around Molkom who have long-standing relationships with Ängsbacka.
The global community, Tens of thousands of past and upcoming participants, volunteers, guests, and friends of Ängsbacka worldwide.
Your leadership needs to hold all three.
Leadership areas
Operational leadership
Strategic development
Financial stewardship
Human and emotional leadership
Cultural and energetic holding
Audit, permits & safety
External relations
Systems & infrastructure
Facilities & property
For more and deeper info read here;https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRzzjQGmBfRaCcqgJ6ysXVVBBjPjzG_dxFLsUJQC3mwygOZS1P20pae1tuf4rAKYe1hRQNjETj9uFEx/pub
Your background
Experience
Proven track record leading complex organisations; exposure to a context similar to Ängsbacka (association + limited company, employees and volunteers) is a plus
Background in strategic leadership, organisational development, and process leadership
Strong financial acumen (budgeting, follow‐up, investments)
Personal experience with, and commitment to, personal and spiritual development
Project leadership in multi‐dimensional environments; community‐based experience is a strong asset
Skills
Ability to structure, prioritise, and set clear long‐term direction
Excellent communication and relationship‐building at all levels
Inner leadership (leading from the inside out) and leadership through others (leading leaders).
Strong systems understanding; adept at building workflows and routines.
Conflict resolution, boundary‐setting, and creating psychological safety.
Resilience: steady, self‐anchored presence under pressure.
Capacity to integrate culture, values, and practical needs into decisions.
Personal attributes
Present, stable, emotionally aware and self awareness.
High social intelligence, attentiveness, and empathy.
Natural leadership presence and clarity.
Accountable in complex, fast‐moving situations.
Strategic and long‐term in thinking while operationally decisive.
Comfortable carrying many topics without losing focus or self.
Mature in handling both people, structure and your own emotions and triggers.
Formal requirements
Certifications or education in leadership, finance, or organizational development are strong assets.
Certification or education in personal/spiritual development is a merit.
Very good spoken and written English is required. Very good spoken and written Swedish is a strong asset.
Why Ängsbacka?
This is not just a job. It is a life mission. A place where you get to meet yourself, where you will be challenged - and inspired. It is a living field of growth, connection, creativity, humanity, and transformation. A place where you get to contribute to people's development and well-being every day. A place where structure meets soul, where economics meets meaning, and where visions actually become reality.
How to apply
Apply with your CV and a short narrative of your leadership philosophy, something about your spiritual background and basically why you feel drawn to apply for this position and way of living.
If you recognise yourself in the profile but see a slightly different configuration where you can create the most value, we encourage you to apply and describe your proposal.
Our greatest interest is in seeing and feeling who you really are, less interested in a perfect application. Write authentically in your own words why you are applying, avoid AI.
For questions, please contact Mette Boström on;mette@angsbacka.se
, or 0707-425244
Please submit your application by 31 August to;mette@angsbacka.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: mette@angsbacka.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ängsbacka Kursgård AB
(org.nr 556537-1514)
Nyeds-Backa 511 Ängsbacka Kursgård (visa karta
)
655 61 MOLKOM Arbetsplats
Ängsbacka Kursgård AB Kontakt
Ängsbacka AB Styrelse
Mette Boström mette.bostrom@live.se 0707425244 Jobbnummer
9969107