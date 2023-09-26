Are you our new measuring geek?
AB Sandvik Coromant / Teknikjobb / Sandviken Visa alla teknikjobb i Sandviken
2023-09-26
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Sandvik Coromant is an idea-driven company, constantly testing the existing limits through innovative thinking. In the last eight decades, our intense curiosity paired with technological drive, grit and a knack for customer collaboration has led us to become the industry leader. With us, you'll connect and collaborate with other brilliant minds all over the globe. You'll be at the forefront of the industry and part of our quest to create cutting edge tech solutions that push industry boundaries. Magic happens when we join forces to solve real problems.
We innovate and evolve
About 30 years ago, we created the first digital thread in our production. Since then, it has very much been an evolution rather than a revolution. Now we see this digital thread running through our plants - from automated design to production preparation and data analytics. The digital journey at Sandvik Coromant never stops - we're the factory of the future!
As you may already have figured out; exiting challenges await! We're now looking for a tech-driven Development Engineer within Geometric Metrology to join a professional team that's highly engaged on a global level. Together we develop solutions for automated generation of measuring programs and new measuring methods that contribute to making Sandvik Coromant the number one supplier of future products. The team's mission is to ensure that our solutions are packed with built in knowledge that supports our production units in their objective to manufacture high quality products.
This role presents a great chance if you want to explore your creativity and constantly develop in a truly collaborative and diverse environment. In return, we want you to bring your great ideas and technical solutions into the equation.
You're preferably located at our site in Sandviken, Sweden since most of our team are based there. However, if you have the right experience this position can be navigated from one of our other global Sandvik Coromant Tools sites in Germany, Norway, India, USA, or Gimo (Sweden). Some international travel, a few times per year, is also included in this role.
We think you'll be motivated to join us if you...
Are a team player
Enjoy supporting others
Want to see first-hand how your work matters
Have a passion for technology
Like troubleshooting and problem-solving
Keep one eye on the details and other one on the bigger picture
We believe that you have experience and knowledge from some of these areas:
Geometric Metrology (measuring technology)
CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machine)
Optical Metrology
CAD design
CAM programming
Automation of manufacturing data
Programming in Java or similar
Great written and verbal English skills
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we are proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than October 11, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0059878).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Patrik Eriksson, Manager Global Metrology, patrik.q.eriksson@sandvik.com
+46 (0)173 843 26
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 42 83
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, Sweden at +46 (0)26 26 14 44 or HR Services, Finland +358 (0)800 1 44444.
Recruitment Specialist
Therese Rutqvist
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
8143990