Are you our new Function Owner?

About Us:
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
At Scania we take our responsibility to drive the shift towards a future that is better for everybody involved, both the business, society, and the environment. We see that sustainable people transports will be crucial in this journey. Global trends such as connectivity, autonomous and electrification will change the people transport industry. Today, we see that the functions and services are becoming major factors in the work of reducing energy consumption. People transport solutions collaborates with different body builders to produce the best buses in the world using our premium chassis. To keep a premium reputation, we need to develop the best functions and uphold the best digital services, therefore we are in the pursuit of our next Function owner.
Responsibilities:
Function Ownership:You'll be the go-to expert for specific functions within our software and hardware systems. Your responsibilities include defining, developing, and maintaining these functions.
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including software engineers, designers, and product managers. Your ability to communicate effectively and bridge technical and business aspects is crucial.
Requirements Gathering: Understand user needs and translate them into functional requirements. You'll collaborate with stakeholders to ensure alignment with overall product goals.
Quality Assurance: Ensure the reliability, performance, and security of assigned functions. Conduct thorough testing and validation.
Innovation:Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies. Propose enhancements and improvements to existing functions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience:
0-2 years of experience in software development
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in programming languages (e.g., C++, Python, Java, matlab and simulink).
Understanding of software architecture and design principles.
Familiarity with agile methodologies.
Soft Skills:
Good people skills and communication abilities,
Problem-solving mindset.
Adaptability and willingness to learn.
Willingness to dig into details.
We would like to see newly graduated apply!
If you're passionate about driving innovation, thrive in a dynamic environment, and want to contribute to ground-breaking solutions, apply now! For more information contact Mikael Celik, mikael.celik@scania.com
