Are you MAX Burgers next Developer within Business Technology?

Abous us and the role
This is a role with placement either at our Stockholm or Luleå Office.
MAX Burgers is a family-owned Swedish company founded in 1968. We want to become the best burger chain in the world and make the world a little bit more tastier. Sustainability is in our DNA and we are in the forefront in the digitalization in the QSR industry! With our 200 restaurants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and Egypt our journey has just started. We have 9000 fantastic colleagues living our values every day: courage, passion, and fellowship! We love entrepreneurship, we challenge our competitors and the industry as a whole. Do you also want to be part of the MAX family?
MAX has been in the digital forefront and this is a position that we want to defend and extend. We are small enough to be nimble and big enough to make a difference.
We are now looking for a new collegague, a Full stack-/senior developer to our Business Technology Function. Here you will be part of a team where you will work closely with domain leaders, enterprise architects, external suppliers aswell as business representatives with development in areas such as integration, automation, cloud and sales system. You will contribute with technical expertise in procurement of systems, take design lead in solutions proposals, implement needed changes that follow guidelines and principles, work in projects and much more.
The Business Tech function is in an exciting and changing phase and in this role you will have the opportunity to develop our function forward.
Who are you?
To thrive at MAX Burgers, we believe you are a change-maker driven by improving and developing organizations. You see yourself as a pragmatic and prestigeless individual and you would describe yourself a problem solver, someone who does not shy away from getting your hands dirty. You are easy to collaborate with, you have a clear communication with the tech function but also with the rest of the business. You understand that clarity and trustworthiness when communicating complex and sensitive information is key. You are focused on value creation, automation and serving the business with full ownership and accountability.
We are looking for a person who identifies with our values: Courage, Passion and Fellowship.
To thrive in this role we like you to have
A Master's in Computer Science, Engineering, or similar, or work experience that corresponds to this
Be a Fullstack- /senior developer
2 years of experience or more in a similar role
Competence in Cloud based development, preferably in Azure
Experience of database, API and Event driven Integration development
Experience with service-oriented architecture and Micro-services
Experience from Oracle products and/or app development is a plus
How does the recruitment process look like?
Start date as soon as possible, according to agreement. We offer a permanent position. Travelling will occur, mainly between our sites in Stockholm - Luleå - Warsaw.
When you submit your application, you will answer a number of selection questions connected to the position, they are partly about your familiarity with the systems but also about your previous experience. We work with a running selection of candidates and aim to get back to you as soon as we can. In this recruitment process we may use various psycometric tests, if you go further in the process you will most likely be able to complete these.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acqusition Specialist Sofia Westermark, sofia.westermark@max.se
If you have questions regarding the role and the team, please contact Hiring Manager magnus.nilsson@max.se
