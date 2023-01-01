Are you Equinix 's next Data Centre Service Engineer - Permanent Position
2023-01-01
Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company, operating 200+ data centres across the globe and providing interconnections to all the key clouds and networks.
Their global platform allows customers to place infrastructure wherever they need it and connect it to everything they need to succeed.
Job Summary
Equinix need several Critical Facility Engineers who can perform repairs, maintenance and engage with customers directly regards their specific solutions and installations aligned to this. Collaborates with others to resolve incidents and to keep the datacenter running smoothly.
Responsibilities
Facility/Infrastructure Maintenance
Performs site inspections and monitors the building and IBX alarms
Performs preventative maintenance on site infrastructure (e.g. maintenance of primary infrastructures), or manage vendors
Assists more senior staff in repairs and corrective maintenance
Site Administration Completion of site logs and data gathering for work permits, such as MOPs and scripts
Incident Management Assists senior staff with responding to all on-site incidents and acts as directed
May begin responding to basic incidents based on own knowledge and experience
Work Orders - Completes basic work requests such as but not limited to : Circuit installations
Perform troubleshooting and electrical repairs
Minor installations on electrical systems
Collaboration Provides assistance to department during routine maintenance activities
Additional Projects Contributes to ongoing infrastructure projects
What they expect from you: ECY Qualified
Previous critical environment experience would be desirable
Willingness to work shifts and on-call rotations
You have a can-do attitude, self-motivated, works well in teams and has good customer service skills.
Communication skills: Fluency in written and spoken English is a must.
Proficiency in Swedish is desirable but not required.
What they will be offering: Competitive salary
Annual Bonus Plan
Insurance and Health: Private Healthcare, Heath Wellbeing
Investment: Employee Stock Purchase Plan and Company Pension
Excellent growth and advancement opportunities
Equinix do not offer relocation and therefore you must have your work permit in order to apply for this job.
This recruitment process is handled by Ed:Za and Equinix wishes is that all questions about the process goes to Ed:Za.
We review the selection on an ongoing basis and may therefore have proceeded with candidates before the ad is closed. Unfortunately we do not accept applications via email, but if you have questions about the process, you are welcome to contact us at info@edzagroup.se
