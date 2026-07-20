Are you an OT Cybersecurity Engineer and a Game Changer?
Barona Professionals AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
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St1 är ett företag som driver energiomställningen och är verksamt i Finland, Sverige, Norge och Storbritannien. St1s energiportfölj omfattar oljeprodukter, biogas, hållbart flygbränsle (SAF), förnybar diesel (HVO) och solenergi. St1 driver också flera större projekt inom energiomställning.
Location: Helsinki, Stockholm, Gothenburg or Turku
Start date: As agreed
Position: Full-time
OT Cybersecurity Engineer
Ready to help secure the energy transition?
At St1, we believe data, AI and cybersecurity are transforming the energy industry. We're investing in the people, technology and culture needed to lead that change—and the people we hire today will shape how it happens. St1 is an energy transition company operating across Finland, Sweden, Norway and the UK. Our business spans refineries, terminals, retail stations, renewable fuels, biogas, EV charging and other critical energy infrastructure. More than 1,000 people work together to build a more sustainable energy future.
About the role
Operational Technology (OT) is at the heart of our business—from the Gothenburg refinery and fuel terminals to depots, marine bases and retail operations. We're looking for an OT Cybersecurity Engineer to take ownership of cybersecurity across this environment.
This is a hands-on role combining strategy and implementation. You'll develop security standards, implement our Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS), and lead the rollout of our OT cybersecurity architecture across multiple sites. You'll work closely with the CISO, site teams and vendors to build a consistent, practical OT security approach.
What you'll do
Lead the rollout of our OT cybersecurity architecture across multiple sites.
Implement and maintain the OT Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS).
Define and maintain OT security standards aligned with ISO/IEC 27001, IEC 62443, CIS Controls and NIS2.
Work across OT and supporting IT infrastructure to specify and validate security controls.
Challenge and guide OT vendors on cybersecurity requirements.
Act as the trusted OT security advisor for refinery, terminals and retail operations across the Nordics.
What you'll bring
Proven experience implementing OT cybersecurity in industrial environments; multi-site experience is an advantage.
Strong understanding of OT security and how it differs from IT security.
A combination of technical expertise and governance experience.
Experience working with security frameworks such as IEC 62443, ISO 27001 and NIS2.
CISSP or equivalent certification.
Fluent English; Finnish, Swedish or Norwegian is an advantage.
Willingness to travel across the Nordics and the UK.
You're comfortable setting standards, working hands-on when needed, and creating structure in complex environments where availability and safety come first.
Why St1?
Own OT cybersecurity across critical energy infrastructure.
High-impact role with significant autonomy and influence.
Support from an established CISO function and 24/7 SOC/NOC partners.
Modern Nordic work culture built on trust, responsibility and collaboration.
Competitive salary, bonus scheme and opportunities to grow internationally.
Who we are
We're curious, commercial, committed and caring. We value people who challenge the ordinary, collaborate across teams and continuously learn.
Apply
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
Submit your CV and cover letter via the Barona Career site by 14 August 2026.
For questions, contact Lassi Jyrinsalo, Recruitment Team Lead at Barona:
• 358 40 762 8992lassi.jyrinsalo@barona.fi
Join us and help secure the infrastructure powering the energy transition.
INDTECH Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Barona Professionals AB
(org.nr 556998-2167), https://www.baronacareers.com/jobs/ot-cybersecurity-engineer-st1-nordic-oy
168 67 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
St1 Nordic Kontakt
Recruitment Specialist
Arja Martikainen Arja.Martikainen@barona.fi Jobbnummer
10007780