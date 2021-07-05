Are you a social media expert with a penchant for service? - Workz Sweden AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg

Workz Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg

2021-07-05



OM WORKZ



Vi är ett auktoriserat bemanningsföretag som erbjuder dig en trygg, fast anställning med kollektivavtal. Vi tar ansvar för din kompetensutveckling, vi coachar och ger feedback - allt för att säkerställa att du får en lång och framgångsrik tid inom kundserviceyrket.



Vi ger dig grunden för ditt fortsatta yrkesliv. Vi vill att du ska vara den bästa möjliga kundservicemedarbetaren. Därför investerar vi både tid och pengar på att certifiera dig. Det gör vi för både din, Workz och våra uppdragsgivares skull. Certifieringen bygger på en rejäl grundutbildning följd av olika träningspass och löpande coachning och utvärdering, allt med fokus på dina egna utvecklingsbehov. Det kommer göra dig mer effektiv, trygg och glad på jobbet.



Tjänsten omfattas naturligtvis av kollektivavtal, vilket ger dig avtalsenliga villkor gällande lön, semester och pension.



Few professions provide experiences that benefit your development in the same way as customer service. In the job as a customer service employee, you train skills in service and customer relations that are important tools to bring with you in your career.



OUR VISION FOR THIS ROLE



The role of Community & Customer service representative for the central channels is a mix of marketing, customer care and sales leads all via social media. Together you and your team need to find opportunities to educate and push our client's brand goals and ideas on sustainability, electrification etc, but without been intrusive. The idea is that we help our customers as best as we can at the first point of contact, so it's also a lot of handling customer care inquiries as well as supporting with sales leads.



A lot of the time it comes down to gut feeling, we want to educate and sometimes politely disagree with others point of views, but remaining professional and without appearing defensive or argumentative which can sometimes be a 'fine line', which is where the social background will be valuable.



As for personal qualities, We think its important that our next colleague is eager to work in a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment, as there is multiple things we need to consider before every response (few examples, how many followers, is this a discussion we should take privately, are they an influencer/journalist, do we have the correct info to answer, do we need to escalate), but all these things need to be considered within short SLAs for response times.



WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO HAVE....



You speak and write fluent English.

Experience of communicating and navigating on a professional level via social media

You have a full high school education

Good computer skills

Previous experience of service through customer service or other service-oriented professions.

Holds a valid B driving license

Is available for start after the summer



To fit into the role of customer service employee, we see that you have the following characteristics:



You want to deliver professional service

You like to be the face of the brand

Enjoys collaborating and appreciates working in teams

Is a problem solver with a customer focus



PRACTICAL INFORMATION



Start: August / September

Scope: Full-time, fixed-term employment as a consultant with good opportunities for extension

Location: Torslanda, Gothenburg

Working hours: May vary between Mon-Fri 08-20, Sat-Sun 10-18



WE OFFER YOU



Workz are specialists in customer service. As an employee with us, you get a solid basic education, followed by ongoing training and education in various parts of customer service such as communication, customer management and business acumen. After completing the training, you will be certified in customer service.



Our offer to you as an employee of Workz Sweden includes, in addition to the terms of the collective agreement, a dedicated consulting manager who trains, develops and is available to you as a consultant with us.



CONTACT



For more information about the service, contact



Varaktighet, arbetstid

-



Publiceringsdatum

2021-07-05



Ersättning

Enligt överenskommelse



Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31

