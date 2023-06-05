Are you a site manager? Apply now!
Cgnee Sweden Holding AB / Teknikjobb / Umeå Visa alla teknikjobb i Umeå
2023-06-05
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cgnee Sweden Holding AB i Umeå
CGN Europe Energy, a leading renewable energy company which has invested significantly in renewable assets across Europe with over 2.4GW in construction or operation.
CGNEE are currently seeking to grow our team with the addition of an experienced, motivated and solution focused Windfarm Asset Manager with a good track record to join the team in our Umeå office managing the on-going operations of our 850MW portfolio in Sweden. Reporting to the project team leader, you will ensure that the windfarms in the portfolio is operated in accordance with CGNEE's Operational Standard, all statutory and local requirements, and a high level of performance maintained throughout.
Job description
Perform general windfarm asset management including tracking wind farms production, alarms, and failures, reviewing and completing monthly reports including production, availability and outage reporting as required
Manage contracts and various agreements for assigned windfarms
Liaise and manage relationships by representing the company effectively with local stakeholders, landowners, locals, and authorities
Travel to CGNEE wind farm sites in Sweden as required. Occasional trips within Europe are also possible
Support team mates to resolve company critical matters as required
Take a leadership role when required on issues and ensure they are driven to completion
Profile
Higher education with technical and/or commercial/contractual focus.
A minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience
Excellent team player, goal-orientated, dynamic with the skill to motivate others successfully.
Strong stakeholder relationship building skills
Excellent organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple priorities and meet tight deadlines
A quick learner: when faced with new situations/problems, takes guidance well and develops a full understanding of the matter
A natural problem solver who tenaciously seeks to find a solution to operational issues
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, able to report both good and bad news on issues, current project status, upcoming deadlines etc. in a precise manner.
Computer literate with a good knowledge of MS Office
Possess a full, clean driver's license
Speak and write fluent English
Experience within the following areas are valuable but not required:
Previous work experience from Asset Management
Commercial/contractual experience
Experience working with Wind turbines or power grids
Swedish language proficiency
If you are interested in this positio, please send a copy of your resume to yasmin.elyagoubi@cgnee.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-05
E-post: yasmin.elyagoubi@cgnee.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cgnee Sweden Holding AB
(org.nr 559163-0776)
Sparvagen 2 (visa karta
)
901 31 UMEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7852144