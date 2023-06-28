Are you a service-oriented student looking for a part-time job?
2023-06-28
Are you interested in a social and rewarding job alongside your studies? Are you an outgoing person who thrives in a responsible role? Now is your chance to apply for the position of Office Coordinator at Lorensbergs Organisationskonsulter, starting in mid-August.
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will have the opportunity to gain work experience while studying and be part of an eventful and engaging work environment. It is a social role with various responsibilities, so it is preferable that you are motivated and enjoy working in a social work environment. Below are examples of the tasks involved.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Ensure a welcoming and pleasant first impression for visitors and customers through good service and attention to order and tidiness.
• Inventory materials and compile a list of items to be purchased.
• Read and laminate workbooks.
• Prepare technology for workshops.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who is studying a post-secondary education program at least 50% of the time.
• Someone who has proficient language skills in English, both spoken and written, as it is used in daily tasks.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Google Suite and Microsoft 365 packages.
• Interest or studies in design, psychology, management, or similar.
As an Office Coordinator, you will be a supporting function with diverse tasks, so it is essential that you are a structured and responsible person. You will also be the face of the company and have daily social contact and communication, so we expect you to enjoy making initial contact and welcoming visitors and customers to the office.
To thrive in the role we see that you are:
• Service-oriented
• Communicative
• Structured
• Responsible
• Proactive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Lorensbergs was founded in 1995 with the ambition to combine a passion for clear and pedagogical instructional design with psychological depth and behavioral science tools. Lorensbergs has been part of several organizational journeys and has clients in various industries. They develop organizations, facilitate team change, and help individuals thrive at work.
Click here to learn more about Lorensbergs Organisationskonsulter! Ersättning
