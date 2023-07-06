Are you a Process Performance Developer? Stop looking. Start reading!
CEVT is here to make urban mobility enjoyable, smart, and sustainable. We fast-track innovation and transform ideas into pioneering technology solutions. Automotive is in our DNA and intelligent mobility is our core. We serve society with sustainable mobility solutions, both private and shared.
As part of ZEEKR and the Geely family, one of the most innovative and fastest-growing global mobility groups, our work comes to life in products and services from world-leading brands. CEVT was built by people from all over the world.
We're flexible, fast, and always in motion.
Is it possible to inspire people around you every day? We know it is. Our team spirit is built on it and is the key to our success. Be part of it as our next Process Performance Developer.
As our Process Performance Developer, you will play an important part in all the corporate governance for CEVT as a company. You will be a part of a team dedicated to process management, business acumen & corporate quality.
Based on Lindholmen, Gothenburg you will work with members that are, just like you, proud of their professionalism, motivation and level of skills.
This is what you will do most of the time:
• Govern and coordinate CEVTs corporate scorecard and KPIs
• Support leaders and teams with developing inspiring OKRs
• Find new ways to improve our management system
• Support and help facilitate external and internal audits for ISO9001/14001
• Corporate Reporting to owners and stakeholders
• Join and contribute to various cross-functional initiatives within the ZEEKR family
You have probably done something like this:
• Operational Development
• Process Management
• Continuous Improvement
• Corporate performance steering & evaluation
• Corporate management system development
• Engaged in ISO9001/14001 audits & certifications
Who You Are:
• Always curious
• Well structured
• Pragmatic
• A communicative networker
• Open for change
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
John Hansson, Head of Corporate & Business Process Development, +46(0) 729 888 063 for questions regarding the position
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
for questions regarding the recruitment process
Read more about our recruitment process here (https://career.cevt.se/pages/recruitment-process).
Last application date: 2023-08-27
Note that July 10 - August 21 , 2023 is the main summer vacation period in CEVT.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers, and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture, and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Great office location at Lindholmen
