Archivist- Documents
2024-03-27
Company Description
With a unique Småländsk history, Älmhult is the heart of IKEA, where we have our roots. It's the home of functional, well-designed, and affordable Swedish home furnishing and a center for innovation. We call it Democratic design.
IKEA Älmhult AB, including IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell and IKEA Property, is on an exciting journey to make Älmhult an even better place for the next generation. We want Älmhult to grow, with both people and businesses and make this a unique and attractive place where the many people can experience IKEA yesterday, today, and tomorrow. We want to build the next generation of culture carriers and to strengthen the IKEA Brand. Will you join us?
Job Description
As an employer, we in IKEA Museum are innovative, leading through a transparent and open leadership among both our leaders and co-workers. We build on each other's strengths and work together with our culture and values as a natural part, to maximize the full potential of our business.
As an Archivist at IKEA Museum, you will have a fantastic opportunity to work in a role with a broad scope and personal responsibility. Together with our current Archivist, you will develop routines and working methods, review the conditions for E-archive and digitalization. In a proactive way, you will ensure that the archive services are adapted to changes that take place in the organization or systems used. Tasks such as arranging, listing, receiving and delivering archival material, making confidentiality assessments and more, are also included. Today we are using the archive system "Visual Arkiv".
Join us and become one of two "Archive stars" and take archive management at the IKEA Museum to new heights! Here you get a chance to enjoy both challenges and a great opportunity to take personal responsibility.
To succeed in this role, you are motivated by the IKEA vision and passionate about preserving the IKEA history.
As an Archivist at IKEA Museum, you are both engaged and driven to develop, as well as having the ability to persevere and keep your motivation even if facing challenges. You have the ability to work in a structured way and can effectively achieve results within set time plans.
Being independent and eager to take responsibility are also important qualities. To thrive in the role, we believe that you are a person who enjoys helping others and does your utmost to provide excellent service. We also believe that you have the ability to establish trustful relationships and have a clear, yet down-to-earth and humble way of communicating with others. As a person, you are self-motivated, responsive, and solution-oriented and easy to collaborate.
Qualifications
Equipped with University degree, specialized diploma in information management, information security, archival science, librarianship, or an equivalent qualification.
Knowledge of archival and preservation needs of a variety of materials, including paper documents and materials, photographs, audio-visuals, and digital born assets.
Minimum of 6 years of experience in archival work and management, including experience in file and document organization and management, electronic databases and documents, and database management.
Minimum of 2 years digital asset management experience or comparable databases, including asset ingest, export, and metadata creation.
We expect that you have:
Several years of experience working as an Archivist.
Experience of working with both physical and digital archives.
Experience in developing routines and policies for information management.
Experience of project management within archives.
Good IT skills, such as working in Visual Arkiv.
You enjoy working in a fast-changing and complex environment, with simplicity in focus. You can work across functions and organizations. You make values-based decisions to contribute to an environment where the IKEA culture is a strong and living reality that embraces diversity. As English is our common company language, we see that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Knowledge of Swedish language will surely be an added advantage. Så ansöker du
