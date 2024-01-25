Archivist
2024-01-25
Company Description
Älmhult is the heart of IKEA. This is where our culture and values were shaped and still develop. This is where the global range and product development for IKEA takes place today and where we want to continue to develop together with the municipality and the community at large. Älmhult is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Because to make things better for the many, we want to involve people from all parts of the world. Nonetheless, we never forget our Swedish heritage that forms the backbone of who we are today.
IKEA Älmhult AB is a holding company and forms a company group with IKEA Museum AB, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB. We are an independent entity within the Inter IKEA Group.
IKEA has a long-term commitment to Älmhult, we have a strong and long-term plan in place to reflect and deliver to that commitment - IKEA in Älmhult 2030 - to continue to develop together within IKEA and with the community at large. IKEA Älmhult AB, together with IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotell, IKEA Property AB and in collaborations with many others, is leading the Work Live Visit program to secure the development of Älmhult as an attractive and great place where I want to work, live and visit, today and tomorrow.
IKEA Museum in Älmhult is a unique place for the many people. IKEA Museum has the task to share the story of IKEA and how we make things better through our unique formula; Democratic Design. We build and strengthen the IKEA brand by offering a high-quality experience, by interacting with people in the context of life at home, home furnishing and design as well as inviting people behind the scenes of IKEA, giving a more intimate experience of the brand.
Archive & Collection is part of IKEA Museum and has the assignment to safeguard, collect and structure the IKEA heritage making it accessible for today's business development needs, and for future generations. In the Archive & Collection team, we have a wide range of skills, consisting of Archivists, Conservators, Photographers, Film and Image specialists, Curators and more. As part of the IKEA Museum, we work closely together with the other departments, as for example Exhibition and Marketing & Communication, however our scope is to bring business value to IKEA as a whole, supporting both internal and external stakeholders all over the world.
During 2024 we will open up our brand new and modern facilities. Join us and contribute on our amazing journey towards a modern IKEA Museum Archive & Collection!
Please browse IKEA Museum homepage to get to know us even better.
Job Description
As an employer, we in IKEA Museum are innovative, leading through a transparent and open leadership among both our leaders and co-workers. We build on each other's strengths and work together with our culture and values as a natural part, to maximize the full potential of our business.
As Archivist at IKEA Museum, you will have a fantastic opportunity to work in a role with a broad scope and personal responsibility. Together with our current Archivist, you will develop routines and working methods, review the conditions for E-archive and digitalization. In a proactive way, you will ensure that the archive services are adapted to changes that take place in the organization or systems used. Tasks such as arranging, listing, receiving and delivering archival material, making confidentiality assessments and more, are also included. Today we are using the archive system "Visual Arkiv".
We work in a process-oriented manner, and you will have the opportunity to establish relationships with both IKEA internal and external stakeholders with the aim of strengthening IKEA's brand and history. For someone who is social and likes to collaborate, this is a great role that involves many contacts.
Join us and become one of two "Archive stars" and take archive management at the IKEA Museum to new heights! Here you get a chance to enjoy both challenges and a great opportunity to take personal responsibility.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you are motivated by the IKEA vision and passionate about preserving the IKEA history.
As an Archivist at IKEA Museum, you are both engaged and driven to develop, as well as having the ability to persevere and keep your motivation even if facing challenges. You have the ability to work in a structured way and can effectively achieve results within set time plans.
Being independent and eager to take responsibility are also important qualities. To thrive in the role, we believe that you are a person who enjoys helping others and does your utmost to provide excellent service. We also believe that you have the ability to establish trustful relationships and have a clear, yet down-to-earth and humble way of communicating with others.
We expect that you have:
Several years of experience working as an Archivist
Experience of working with both physical and digital archives
Experience in developing routines and policies for information management
Experience of project management within archives
Good IT skills, such as working in Visual Arkiv.
You enjoy working in a fast-changing and complex environment, with simplicity in focus. You can work across functions and organizations. You make values-based decisions to contribute to an environment where the IKEA culture is a strong and living reality that embraces diversity. As English is our common company language, we see that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Additional Information
This position is a full-time, on site assignment, located in Älmhult, Sweden and you will report to the Archive & Collection Manager at IKEA Museum.
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 9th of February, 2024. Kindly note that due to GDPR and Data Privacy, we do not accept any applications via email.
For questions about the position, please contact Archive & Collection Manager, Sofia Lögdberg at sofia.logdberg@inter.ikea.com
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Leader, Isabella Carlsson at isabella.carlsson4@inter.ikea.com
