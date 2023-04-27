Architectural Design Engineer
2023-04-27
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Architectural Design Engineer to join our passionate and growing team supporting the establishment of our first giga-factory in Skellefteå.
In joining us, you will play an important part in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
As part of the Civil, Structural, Architectural Northvolt design team, you will be the Architectural Design Engineer who will lead all architectural design for our Northvolt Ett supporting ongoing and new projects of our battery factories. You will be responsible for preparing, reviewing or coordinating the architectural engineering design of this pioneering project.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Preparation or review of Northvolt architectural design philosophy and implementation in design.
Coordinate/ gather the architectural design requirements from multiple disciplines.
Ensure coordination between internal /external stakeholders and design consultants and compliance with environmental requirements.
Preparation and review of basic designs.
Control of material quantities.
Ensure deliverables required to be submitted by design consultants are provided in a timely, safe, efficient and high-quality manner.
Resolve technical queries from Contractors and act as technical support to procurement, commercial, construction and commissioning.
Creation of the architectural maintenance/ operational procedures.
Review technical data CSA for process equipment during design, FAT and installation phase.
Work with the Maintenance and Operations Teams to achieve a successful handover of the design documentation and flawless start-up.
Creation or review of architectural design procedures, detailed design, structural design specifications and associated typical drawings.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelors or Master's in Architectural Engineering.
Fluency in English.
5 to 10 years of post graduate experience in Advanced Manufacturing or similar industry.
Experience/ ability of designing industrial buildings according to European and Swedish codes and safety standards.
Experience of carrying out architectural engineer design work in industrial buildings, on brownfield/greenfield projects.
Experience of following design projects through to construction phase.
Experience with, and motivated to, setting up work methods and procedures, work with process evaluation and documentation.
Experience with Swedish permitting procedures is an advantage
Specific skills:
Experience using drawing software, preferably AutoCAD.
Design/ calculations of thermal energy efficient buildings.
Design of building's fire protections details that meet appropriate fire requirements.
Evaluation of internal and external acoustic requirements of industrial buildings.
Design integration of HVAC and electrical requirements.
