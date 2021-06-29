Architect to Swedbank Försäkring - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Architect to Swedbank Försäkring
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-29
Are you an IT architect or a senior Software Engineer heading for new challenges? We are now looking for a team architect who wants to join our skilled agile Risk & Claims team.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Together with the team and the Value Stream Architects be involved in the development process from start to end
Be responsible for creating IT solutions that fulfil business requirements while following architectural guidelines
Work with functional and non-functional requirements, solution design and implementation
Be part of a team and interacting with Team Managers, Product Owners, Scrum Master, and other stakeholders
Make a direct impact on our Value Stream and create great value for our customers
What is needed in this role:
An academic degree in appropriate IT discipline
Deep knowledge in enterprise Java, web, and integration technologies (Spring, Angular, Node, MQ, REST etc.)
Experience of leading design or architectural work
Experience in technical leadership, coaching and mentoring
Have a genuine interest to learn new skills and help others to succeed
Fluent in Swedish and English
5-10 years of experience from senior software development and/or IT architectural related roles
Self-motivation and a positive attitude
Knowledge of insurances business is a plus
Join our team and ...
be a be a part of a diverse team with skilled colleagues where we develop, test, and maintain insurance products and services both in the internet bank and in internal applications for the advisors. Our Value Stream Release & Delivery Management is a crucial part of the insurance company and working with us you will get the best from being part of both a small company and a large corporate group.
Swedbank Försäkring is a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedbank and with assets over 200 billion making us a major insurance partner in Sweden. We manage around two million insurance contracts, of which 1.3 million are within the savings area. Swedbank Försäkring has 170 employees and Johanna Okasmaa-Nilsson is the CEO." Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, your future manager
We look forward to your application at the latest 31.08.2021
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, +46705895709
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Swedbank AB
Jobbnummer
5835921
