Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-29Are you an IT architect or a senior Software Engineer heading for new challenges? We are now looking for a team architect who wants to join our skilled agile Risk & Claims team.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Together with the team and the Value Stream Architects be involved in the development process from start to endBe responsible for creating IT solutions that fulfil business requirements while following architectural guidelinesWork with functional and non-functional requirements, solution design and implementationBe part of a team and interacting with Team Managers, Product Owners, Scrum Master, and other stakeholdersMake a direct impact on our Value Stream and create great value for our customersWhat is needed in this role:An academic degree in appropriate IT disciplineDeep knowledge in enterprise Java, web, and integration technologies (Spring, Angular, Node, MQ, REST etc.)Experience of leading design or architectural workExperience in technical leadership, coaching and mentoringHave a genuine interest to learn new skills and help others to succeedFluent in Swedish and English5-10 years of experience from senior software development and/or IT architectural related rolesSelf-motivation and a positive attitudeKnowledge of insurances business is a plusJoin our team and ...be a be a part of a diverse team with skilled colleagues where we develop, test, and maintain insurance products and services both in the internet bank and in internal applications for the advisors. Our Value Stream Release & Delivery Management is a crucial part of the insurance company and working with us you will get the best from being part of both a small company and a large corporate group.Swedbank Försäkring is a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedbank and with assets over 200 billion making us a major insurance partner in Sweden. We manage around two million insurance contracts, of which 1.3 million are within the savings area. Swedbank Försäkring has 170 employees and Johanna Okasmaa-Nilsson is the CEO." Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, your future managerWe look forward to your application at the latest 31.08.2021Location: StockholmContactsRecruiting manager: Mia Herdenborg Bergenås, +46705895709SACO: Henrik JoelssonFinansförbundet: Kristine Nordin +46 8 5859 3748We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-06-29Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-30Swedbank AB5835921