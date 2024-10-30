Architect
2024-10-30
Process Architect - Software Update Managment System
The Software factory at Scania, including embedded development, is undergoing a large transformation right now, becoming more flow-oriented with the goal to be faster and with better quality! This affects how about 1000 employees are working with the development of Scania 's electrical and embedded systems.
One important factor for this to succeed is to have clear structures, processes, and information management in place. The transformation within Embedded means that the present way of working needs to be challenged and updated. Today legal requirements in this area are also increasing, for example, SUMS (Software Update Management system) and CSMS (Cyber Security Management System). Besides, the Methods will be aligned with ISO 26262 standard.
We currently need to further develop new embedded methods like TARA, HARA, Planning Functional safety, mapping ISO 26262, IVD, RxSWIN etc.
Welcome to a team where we develop our skills together and share knowledge to create outstanding solutions.
Our team
The Embedded method development team is fresh and growing fast. Together with all co-workers involved in embedded processes and tools we either enhance existing methods or develop new methods. With a high focus on Safety, we aim to gain speed in our development work without jeopardizing the premium level of Scania products. The team is currently working in a modern workflow both remotely and in the office.
To succeed in our mission we embrace diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. Our group is committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be.
Your new job
You will work cross-functionally in close collaboration with method users (testers or developers), and also with tool developers.
Examples of work tasks:
Define the concept of a method/Process by collecting experience and deep-diving into the needs
Develop the process itself by discussing with stakeholders and describing it in a documented way
Identify the need for tools. If they are needed you will support defining the function specifications.
Implement the methods by teaching, coaching, and "selling" the methods into the organization.
Maintenance will be part of your responsibility. You will implement improvements and adapt the methods for the new business needs, based on the implementation experience.
Your profile
To succeed in this role as Process Architect for Software Update Management System (SUMS) you have a Software development background preferably in embedded systems or a technical background and show good knowledge of UN-ECE R156. A plus for that position will be If you also have knowledge of UN-ECE R155 (Cybersecurity) and/or ISO26262.
Your ability to see the whole picture and how different parts affect each other will be an asset in this role. At the same time, you see the importance of getting things right and working meticulously with details. As a person, you are truly interested in other people's opinions to understand the needs of different roles. You value collaborations and have strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Since you will be working in an international environment you can express yourself fluently, both in speech and writing, in English.
We offer
At Scania Software Factory, we want you to succeed and develop, and together we contribute to a sustainable future.
Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as a mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, distance working in Sweden, flexible working hours, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
Contact Information
For more information you are welcome to contact Sascha Sturm, recruiting manager, at sascha.sturm@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible as ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period and the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
