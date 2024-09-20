Architect
2024-09-20
Job Description
As an Architect, you are responsible for design development and management of ARKET store projects and interior concept development projects, from idea to evaluation. You design and develop commercial, functional and sustainable architectural design projects, and constantly strive to find innovative, cost-efficient and circular solutions. Together with other core competences and stakeholders you co-create and collaborate to deliver in line with briefs and business needs.
Responsibilities & Tasks
Responsible of the execution of the brand concept to fit the architecture of the store, in line with store strategy criteria (investments, ROI, store category and other requirements).
Lead store projects development and execution from store design perspective in collaboration with stakeholders, from first space study to store opening and evaluation.
Develop and execute necessary project documentation in line with the best practice of the concept and project specific requirements (layout, lighting plans, sections, construction details, 3D visualizations)
Have a full understanding of our concept, furniture, function, assortment, capacity, materials used
Qualifications
We are seeking a qualified Architect Project Manager with a background in architecture or interior design and substantial experience in retail design, brand development, and architecture project management. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of design intent translation, architectural detailing, construction processes, and project management methodologies. The role involves overseeing architectural projects within the retail sector, ensuring alignment with brand objectives, managing stakeholder relationships, and delivering successful project outcomes.
Critical Competences:
In-depth brand knowledge and the ability to align design concepts with brand identity.
Minimum 3 years of experience in retail design, brand development, and managing architecture projects.
Capability to translate design intent into detailed execution plans.
Strong knowledge of construction methods, production processes, and architectural detailing.
Proficiency in CAD programs and 3D visualization for design and presentation purposes.
Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English.
General Competences:
Flexible: Embrace change constructively, demonstrating adaptability in daily tasks and when facing challenges.
Communicative and Collaborative: Exhibit clear and open communication, engaging effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Structured and Organized: Plan, oversee, and organize activities meticulously and efficiently.
Team Player: Value teamwork while also taking ownership of tasks and driving them to completion.
If you are a proactive, adaptable, and detail-oriented architectural professional with a strong background in retail design, brand alignment, and project management, we invite you to apply. This role offers the opportunity to contribute to our expansion and growth initiatives while collaborating with a diverse team to achieve shared goals.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime maternity cover position starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Inclusion & Diversity
Arket is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET's mission is to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Maria Skolgata 83
118 53 STOCKHOLM
H&M Group
