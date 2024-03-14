Aquatic Ecology Researcher - Lakes and Watercourses
2024-03-14
Department of Aquatic Resources
Do you want to work in an inspiring environment and contribute to the sustainable use of our seas, lakes and rivers?
At the Department of Aquatic Resources, we are engaged in marine and freshwater monitoring, management advice, research and education in aquatic ecology with a focus on fish and shellfish. The department is the largest department at SLU, with about 180 employees at four main offices (Uppsala, Lysekil, Öregrund and Stockholm) and four research stations. Welcome to visit us at https://www.slu.se/aquaticresources!
About the position
Your responsibilities includes a leading role within the development of a program for environmental monitoring in waters affected by hydropower. This is done in collaboration with leading researchers in the field, as well as relevant authorities (County Administrative Boards and the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management). Duties within existing environmental monitoring programs in lakes and watercourses are also included in the responsibilities, such as monitoring the physical restoration of watercourses. Important aspects regarding the development of environmental monitoring include how it can better capture the consequences of significant human impact on the aquatic environment. The goal is to improve the scientific basis for status classification, action planning, and action follow-up.
An important part of the work is to integrate environmental monitoring with research. Therefore, seeking external research and development funding and maintaining and building national and international networks are crucial parts of the job. You analyze and interpret ecological data at an advanced level and have a drive for further development of such skills. You report to various national and international clients (e.g. various authorities) and write scientific articles for publication in relevant international journals. The work also includes communication with various stakeholders in society (authorities, organizations, and the public). You will be part of a team consisting of researchers, environmental analysts. You will also be responsible for various projects as a project manager.
Your profile
Requirements:
• A PhD in biology, aquatic ecology, limnology, or a related field.
• Drive and interest in reporting, presenting, and publishing research results.
• Very good collaboration- and organizational skills.
• Basic knowledge of Swedish.
Desirable:
• Very good written and oral communication skills in one of the Nordic languages as well as English.
• Experience in project management (including planning and budget).
• Experience in environmental monitoring work such as action planning, fish/water management, etc. - practical or theoretical.
• Experience in aquatic ecology work in limnic systems (e.g., restoration).
• Experience in advanced statistical analysis of ecological data and/or ecological modelling.
• Experience in providing expert support to authorities and/or industry.
• Experience in grant applications.
Particularly desirable:
• Personal qualities relevant to the position, including organizational skills, communication skills, and the ability to take initiative and work independently.
• Docent in aquatic ecology or related field.
Applicants will be evaluated based on their scientific potential and achievements, as well as the qualifications listed above.
About us
We offer a permanent position as a researcher in a stimulating work environment where you will conduct research and development related to environmental monitoring in lakes and watercourses together with prominent researchers and experts. You will have ample opportunities to develop and leave your mark on your research career by seeking external research and funding, as well as creating and maintaining national and international networks. We are looking for someone who is driven, goal-oriented, and committed, with broad ecological or environmental science expertise. You aspire to contribute to the sustainable management of our freshwater environments and resources.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Institute of Freshwater Research, Drottningholm.
Form of employment:
Permanent employment. SLU applies probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
May 1st or by agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application via the application button below by April 5, 2024, at the latest. We call for interviews continuously.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
