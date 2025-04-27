Appointment Setter to an Entrepreneurial Company
TNG Group AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking to work close to the business and build long-term relationships? Join Systematic Growth in central Stockholm!
Systematic Growth is on an exciting growth journey and is looking for a dedicated appointment setter to focus on supporting and developing the German market. This is a unique opportunity to work in an international environment where language skills, relationship building, and business understanding are paramount. Is this the right opportunity for you? Don't miss your chance to be part of Systematic Growth!We look forward to your application.
Ditt anställningserbjudande
Systematic Growth is an investment company devoted to building leading company groups in market niches that grow with long term megatrends. Since 2014, we have established eight European niche leaders through over 80 strategic acquisitions of individually outstanding companies. Our past groups, Sdiptech, Voff, Diamorph, and Nextmune, have a combined value in excess of EUR2 billion and are all independent from Systematic Growth today. The groups we are currently building are Wellma, Allvida, MotionTech, and Relyon. In the near future we will launch new groups in niche markets with high potential for leadership.
As an appointment setter, you'll work in an entrepreneurial environment where your contribution truly makes a difference.Publiceringsdatum2025-04-27Arbetsuppgifter
As an appointment setter, you will play a key role at Systematic Growth, where your work can lead to new and exciting business opportunities. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Connect with entrepreneurs by phone, email, LinkedIn and letter.
• Coordinating and scheduling meetings.
• Contributing to long-term relationship building.
• Participating in some meetings and acting as interpreter where German is required.
Värt att veta
Systematic Growth's newly renovated, bright office is located in the heart of Stockholm, right by Stureplan. You'll be part of a supportive and engaged team where well-being and personal development are central.
This is a full-time position (40 hours/week). You'll receive a thorough introduction from your immediate manager and ongoing support through weekly one-on-one check-ins. At Systematic Growth, the work culture is characterized by openness, trust, and an environment where there is space for personal development and constructive feedback.
Våra förväntningar
We are looking for someone who has a genuine interest in service and who is able to build trust and create long-term relationships. You work proactively, are well organized and have a solid understanding of business environments. To thrive in this role, you need to be self-driven and confident in taking responsibility.
You are fluent in German and have a very good knowledge of English, knowledge of Swedish is an advantage. Previous experience in customer service or sales provides a strong foundation. If you have also worked with the telephone as your main tool, this is an advantage.
Intresserad?
Rekryteringen sker i samarbete med TNG, specialister på kompetensbaserad och fördomsfri rekrytering, bemanning och interim. Vi ser fram emot att få din ansökan med CV eller LinkedIn-profil, och utan personligt brev, i vårt enkla ansökningsformulär. Notera att vi inte kan ta emot ansökningar via e-post, men att du alltid är välkommen att maila rekryteraren vid frågor. Efter inskickad ansökan kommer vi dels anonymisera dina personuppgifter, dels be dig att göra ett par rekryteringstester, innan vi gör en första bedömning. Givetvis får du mer information om varje steg när det är dags och så snart du skickat in din ansökan kan du följa den i realtid via vår hemsida. Observera att vi gör urval löpande och tjänsten kan därför tillsättas före sista ansökningsdatum. Varmt välkommen! Ersättning
Fast lön + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Malin Meyer 073 434 64 56 Jobbnummer
9306622