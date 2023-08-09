Applications Engineer, II
2023-08-09
Synopsys is seeking a highly motivated engineer willing to learn Digital Design Implementation, which is the most important step of product development process. A Design Implementation Application Engineer collaborates with customers and aims to confirm that they are able to implement a design through to tape out before it is manufactured into a chip. In this role the focus will be on Synthesis and Place & Route. Designs have become more complex due to the decrease in process node technology and to the increase in the number of logic blocks hence the high demand for Digital Design Implementation Engineers.
What you will learn:
Collaborating with customers on improving their implementation flows
Defining and tracking Constraints and Constraint Management
Providing assistance to customers executing complex Synthesis and Place & Route projects
Understanding customer issues and problems and working with R&D team to resolve them
Develop skills on emerging Design Signoff Technologies and look for opportunities to deploy at customers.
Skill Requirements:
Typically requires 0-3 years of experience
Familiar with Verilog and SystemVerilog
Familiar with Semiconductor technologies and the SoC Design and Implementation Process.
Excellent communicator with the ability to convey complex information and ideas
Education Requirements:
Graduated in Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering program, or similar
At Synopsys, we're at the heart of the innovations that change the way we work and play. Self-driving cars. Artificial Intelligence. The cloud. 5G. The Internet of Things. These breakthroughs are ushering in the Era of Smart Everything. And we're powering it all with the world's most advanced technologies for chip design and software security. If you share our passion for innovation, we want to meet you.
