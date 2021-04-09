Application SW Engineer till Danfoss - OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB - Datajobb i Växjö

OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB / Datajobb / Växjö2021-04-09Danfoss' Software Solution Services, located in Älmhult, is expanding its business and is in the search of a new team member. In this position you get to design, develop, and support solutions in the agriculture, construction and material handling off-highway mobile markets.As our new Application SW Engineer, you will contribute to all phases of development including requirements capturing, specification development, design, software development and validation/verification. Responsibilities will likely also include development for individual Danfoss components, such as sensors, joysticks, and other smart devices. You will be part of a global team responsible for integrating Danfoss' hydraulic and electronic components into complete control systems.Your areas of responsibility are to: Develop and maintain applications using our proprietary graphical programming language - Plus+1 Guide.Lead and participate in global cross functional project teams.Provide maintenance and support for existing applications.Facilitate development of specifications with internal and external customers.Take part in machine start-ups at customer sites.Participate in design reviews, FMEAs, Safety Analysis and Hazard and Risk Assessments.Background and Skills:To be successful in this role we are expecting you to have Bachelor or Master's degree within Mechatronics, Instrumentation, Electronics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar. You have some exposure in project management skills with proven ability to implement change, engaging others in the organization as necessary. Expected from you is a high ability and drive in creating innovative practical solutions, as well as contributing in creative discussions regarding possible solutions in the component or product development project teams.You are fluent in any of the commonly used programming languages such as C/C++, Java or .Net. It is highly desirable but not mandatory to have some exposure to graphical programming languages such as LabView or Simulink. You communicate effortlessly in English, both verbally and written. Similar knowledge in Swedish is an advantage. This position includes travelling up to 10%.After the introduction period, it will be possible to work from a home office.As a person, you are open and curious with an innovative mind. You can organize and take responsibility for delivering upon set goals. You are a true problem solver and you always have the business and the customer in focus. You show openness, willpower, drive and you enjoy working in a fast pace environment, focused on results. You are passionate about the context of people, technology and business, making it work together. You have strong interpersonal communication skills, and you can co-operate with colleagues and stakeholders on all levels.We look forward to receiving your application in English not later than May 2nd 2021. Please note that we will handle applications on a continuous basis, so do not hesitate to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Emma Hördegård, Recruitment Consultant at OnePartnerGroup, tel. +46-470-32 38 39.2021-04-09Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-03OnePartnerGroup Sydost AB5680278