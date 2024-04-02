Application Support at client within Automotive field
CAD Support at client within Automotive field (Catia V5 and related VBC systems)
Job description: Our client is looking for a person to be responsible for our CAD/DMU Support, mainly for Gothenburg users (1st line) but also 2nd line global support and coordination and follow up to 3rd line support.
Example of tasks are:
Creating new accounts/id, coach users in how to use the system/methods in their jobs, handling questions, solving incidents etc.
Be responsible for the CAD&DMU introduction training of new employees in VBC Catia related methods and systems, including the mandatory intro certification. Includes also to be global responsible for training material/set-up.
Participate in developing and improving business methods for users and be responsible for the documentation and updates of instructions/information on VBC CAD Portal.
Participate and/or lead user community meetings to collect and discuss users improvement proposals and get feedback on the current system status and ongoing development. Take actions to improve based on feed-back.
Participate in P&IT maintenance /projects including: Identify problems and perform root cause analysis and provide analysis to the IT maintenance team, analyzing proposals/requirements, testing, preparing for the roll-out, etc.
Propose changes and improvement activities that make our applications more efficient and/or reduce operation or maintenance cost and document knowledge in order to improve efficiency.
To support our designers in their work and to develop methods etc, , high level of knowledge in Catia application is required.
Knowledge/Experience from Catia electric routing modules is considered as an extra advantage. Så ansöker du
