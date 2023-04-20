Application Specialist to an international organization
We are looking for an SAP Application Specialist who wants to join a global team that supports business processes and users regarding SAP environments. You will work in both local and global projects where you and your team apply a wide range of information system technology expertise and support to solve business needs within SAP-environments.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an SAP Application Specialist you will have an important role in handling and developing processes related to SAP environments on a local and global level. You will be a part of the SAP team in Västerås that consists of three other Applications Specialists. Together with them, you work as a first line support between the SAP users in different units and the system developers where you support the user needs and their processes regarding SAP-environments.
For the right person, there may be possibilities to be offered competence development to ensure the right knowledge and competence for the position.
#
You are offered:
• An opportunity to work in a global organization
• Good development opportunities within SAP and project-based work in a technology company
• Competence exchange from senior colleagues
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Understand the users requirements and need of improvements and convert them to change request in SAP solutions
• Provide assistance and guidance during implementation, installation and maintenance of SAP issues, both to new functions and existing ones
• Verify and control users permissions and updates in SAP
• Analyze the consequences of improvements and changes in SAP-environsments
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge and practical experience working in SAP
• Good computer knowledge
• You who are fluent in the English language, both speaking and writing. The Swedish language is an advantage
Meritorious:
• Knowledge in the SAP modules SD - Sales and Distribution or PP - Production Planning
• Post-secondary education in computer- or systems science
• Experience of handling Master data
As a person you are:
• Self-reliant
• Flexible
• Cooperative
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Västerås
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
The client is a global tech company with different business areas, where you will be a part of a unit that provides customers with instruments and analysis products, automation and optimization of industrial processes. If you go further in the process, you vill receive more information about the company. Ersättning
