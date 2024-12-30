Application specialist, system specialist of Product Data Management
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for a responsible and ambitious application specialist with proven expertise in system programming for Product Data Management (PDM) systems designed for large, highly configurable motors and generators. In this role, you will ensure the reliability and continuous improvement of our complex PDM infrastructure, which includes commercial programs, in-house software, and enterprise platforms. Your responsibilities will range from system maintenance and updates to advanced architectural development, requiring strong problem-solving and programming skills.
You will serve as the key PDM application specialist, taking charge of programming and maintaining the PDM system while also developing and enhancing its infrastructure. Collaboration with the PDM owner will be essential, as you'll work together to translate requirements into actionable plans. You will interact with both internal and external stakeholders and report directly to the PDM system owner.
Qualifications for the role
University degree in system programming or similar, experience in the field as described
Experience of system programming, preferably with PDM-infrastructure
Proven programming knowledge in C# in .NET platform (or similar)
General knowledge or experience of UNIX/AIX (Linux), Java and SQL
Fluent English by speech and writing and at least basic Swedish
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Gunnar Porsby +46 70 3307890 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by January 19.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
