Application specialist, system ownership of Product Data Management
2024-12-30
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Our business is strong and now we are looking for a responsible and ambitious person with proven competence of ownership and system programming of Product Data Management (PDM) system for highly configurable large Motors and Generators.
Our products are complex with high level of customization. The overall responsibility in this role is to maintain high reliability and develop improved functionality in our PDM system. The PDM infrastructure is complex with a variety of solutions and functionality. It consists of commercial PDM programs, servers, inhouse softwares and connections to enterprise platforms. The aim of the PDM system is to enable configuration, design and production of large Motors and Generators.
Your responsibilities and working tasks range from handling maintenance & updates towards complex architectural development. Use of high level organizational and strategic skills, practical problem solving and programming within same working week is typical.
In this job you also interact with people in the organization, both locally and externally. A service minded and problem-solving attitude is appreciated. You report to R&D manager and potentially other managers in the business unit management team.
The role implies ability for complex system understanding and involves programming in mainly C# (.NET platform) as well as SQL and Java. Understanding Unix/AIX (or alternatively Linux) is meritorious. System Programming is not the purpose but a vital tool in this job.
Examples of tasks
Develop and maintain the PDM infrastructure within Large Motors and Generators
Collect PDM-related requirements and transfer them into planned roadmaps and activities
Qualifications for the role
Overall responsibility of our PDM system
Application owner and system programmer for PDM infrastructure as described
Several years of experience of system programming, preferably with PDM-infrastructure
Proven programming knowledge in C# in .NET platform (or similar)
General knowledge or experience of UNIX/AIX (Linux), Java and SQL
Fluent English by speech and writing and at least basic Swedish
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Gunnar Porsby +46 70 3307890 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by January 19.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
