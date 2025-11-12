Application Specialist POS - Biltema
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region, and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a large team of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
Key Responsibilities
Provide expert-level support for POS applications, troubleshooting issues and ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.
Coordinate and execute POS software installations, upgrades, and patches in collaboration with IT teams and vendors.
Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather requirements, configure POS systems, and implement enhancements or new functionalities.
Document processes, workflows, and system changes to maintain clear operational records.
Conduct training sessions for end-users and provide ongoing support to ensure effective system usage.
Monitor system performance and proactively identify areas for improvement.
Manage integrations between POS software and other business systems (e.g., inventory, CRM, e-commerce).
Assist with data analysis and reporting from POS systems to support business decision-making.
Ensure compliance with data security and privacy standards relevant to POS environments.
Provide support for credit card terminals and transactions.
Being part of new development projects for stores including creating specifications for functionality.
Required Skills & Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Extensive experience with POS systems (hardware and software), preferably in retail, hospitality, or similar industries.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities to collaborate with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience with system integrations and data flow between POS and other business applications.
Project management skills are a plus. · Knowledge about PCI-DSS and certification for card handling are a plus
