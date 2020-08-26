Application Specialist, Helsingborg - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Helsingborg
Application Specialist, Helsingborg
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg
2020-08-26
About the assignment:
Location: Helsingborg/Might include some travels to Germany
Duration: 01-Oct-2020 - 30-Apr-2021
Apply as soon as possible
Extent: 100%
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
The scope of the consultant services is to assist The Client in...
In depth knowledge within the assigned technical or business area
Good knowledge about the significant functional and non-functional requirements for the area
Experience from implementation/realization of IT products and services (incl project management and product and service life cycle management).
Good knowledge about the role of architecture and Business analyst also being able to identify areas for architecture focus in a project/line task.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Technical Competence: ADP, GlobalView, SAP-HCM Payroll
Experience: Business Analysis, Solution Architect, Integration, Flow Mapping, Requirements Management, Solution Design, Configuration/Mapping, Testing, Deployment, Rollout, Monitoring, Support.
Good communication skills in written/spoken English
Preferred personal qualities:
Honest, Good Attitude, Leadership, Driver, Communicative, Positive, Responsible/Ownership, Structured, Solution Oriented, Result/Delivery Focused, Holistic, Sense for Details, Team Player, Independent.
______________________
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in English in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based tech company focused on engineers, economists, technologists and lawyers within the IT, Energy and Infrastructure segments.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Konsultuppdrag, 7 månader
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5334582
Sökord
