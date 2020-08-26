Application Specialist, Helsingborg - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Helsingborg

About the assignment:Location: Helsingborg/Might include some travels to GermanyDuration: 01-Oct-2020 - 30-Apr-2021Apply as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionThe scope of the consultant services is to assist The Client in...In depth knowledge within the assigned technical or business areaGood knowledge about the significant functional and non-functional requirements for the areaExperience from implementation/realization of IT products and services (incl project management and product and service life cycle management).Good knowledge about the role of architecture and Business analyst also being able to identify areas for architecture focus in a project/line task.Mandatory competence and experience:Technical Competence: ADP, GlobalView, SAP-HCM PayrollExperience: Business Analysis, Solution Architect, Integration, Flow Mapping, Requirements Management, Solution Design, Configuration/Mapping, Testing, Deployment, Rollout, Monitoring, Support.Good communication skills in written/spoken EnglishPreferred personal qualities:Honest, Good Attitude, Leadership, Driver, Communicative, Positive, Responsible/Ownership, Structured, Solution Oriented, Result/Delivery Focused, Holistic, Sense for Details, Team Player, Independent.______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in English in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based tech company focused on engineers, economists, technologists and lawyers within the IT, Energy and Infrastructure segments.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Konsultuppdrag, 7 månader2020-08-26Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-31