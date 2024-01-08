Application Software Developer
At Toyota Material Handling R&D we are developing next generation autonomous fork-lifts and advanced assistance systems. We offer an opportunity to join our software teams, where you as a skilled engineer can develop new functionality that easily can be tested on complete vehicles in our close-by large lab area.
As a Application Software Developer at Toyota you will work with:
* Development of applications for our autonmous fork-lifts.
* Development of assistance systems for our manual fork-lifts.
* Industrial projects and concept vehicles.
This position is in a team responsible for embedded applications running in both fully autonmous vehicles and manual fork lifts. Examples of applications are load handling application that combines multiple sensors to determine correct next action or an obstacle detect application that will take action if an obstacle occurs in drive-path. Team works with input from multiple sensors, such as LIDAR, ultrasound or Cameras.
We are looking for multiple engineers that have a good analytic capability, that can transform this capabilities into algorithms that can run on an embedded device. Background could be an interest in control theory, signal processing, machine-learning and machine vision. Enjoy working close to hardware is an advantage, understanding sensor output or ability to optimize driving behavior based on your new control algoritm.
Team is working both with industrial projects and future technology exploration.
Your Profile
* Master's degree in computer science or Master of Science in Engineering, or equivalent.
* Good knowledge in signal and control technology.
* Experience from Embedded SW development is a plus.
C/C++/Python experience.
