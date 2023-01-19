Application Operations Professional
We are strengthening the team of our client with an Application Operation Professional. In the role as AOP you will operate and manage critical applications supporting various capabilities in the manufacturing area. The client is delivering application operation services 24/7 globally to Volvo Group. The office is located in Skövde, Sweden.
At our client there will be great opportunities to grow and advance in taking a bigger responsibility for a delivery working closely with our customers
What will you be doing?
In the role as AOP you work in Incident, Problem, Knowledge and Change management processes, ensuring service availability and quality. You will work in close cooperation with the partners on the client side. This position focuses on Application Operation. Most of the applications we operate are hosted on MS Windows Server with databases on MS SQL Server. We also operate a limited set of applications having Linux, Oracle, Java SE/EE and OpenVMS/OracleRdb in the technology stack. The Application Operations Management service covers the know-how to manage the application in its runtime environment. These tasks can range from defining the runtime requirements at an early stage of Application lifecycle, to acting on alerts and events when the application runs in the environment
Primary responsibilities:
• Handle incidents and problems to ensure service availability and SLA compliancy
• Create and maintain operational documentation
• Participate in the 24/7 Team
• Interact with business stakeholders and contribute with knowledge on infrastructure components and domain knowledge
• Develop our capabilities to act proactively, detecting and mitigating potential issues. - Work on continuous improvement
Requirements:
• Relevant academic education or equivalent work experience
• Good knowledge of Window server 2016/2019
• Good knowledge of MS MSQL Server 2014/2017/2019
• Analytical mindset
• Troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Meriting:
• IIoT
• Experience from IT operations for manufacturing industry
About Modis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on gym memberships. We believe in connecting with people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Modis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT and Engineering. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity, and quality. Modis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 30,000 colleagues on assignments each day.
