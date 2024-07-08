Application Operation Specialist
2024-07-08
About the position
This position occurs as part of the Group Truck Technology (GTT) onsite team within the Digital Simulation Platform organization of GTT located in Lundby.
The application operation specialist is to secure GTT Engineering activities. This position will act as a contact for stakeholders within physical test and lab. In this role, it is critical to work together with local and global colleagues to deliver support and new and upgraded infrastructure for business solutions.
This position performs analytical, technical, and administrative work to support local users and test cells environment. You will also standalone help stakeholders to set up technical solution. The mission is to support users of IT systems by identifying defects, proposing changes, and driving improvement activities for an assigned application or group of applications. From routine issues to complex challenges, this position is dedicated to maintaining uninterrupted run-time services vital to our business operations. In addition to promptly resolving issues and providing temporary workarounds, you will prioritize the automation of repetitive tasks to enhance operational efficiency and scalability. With a comprehensive end-to-end mindset, you diligently address issues across the entire application lifecycle, all while maintaining a keen focus on cybersecurity to safeguard our assets and data. Furthermore, you are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, continuously optimizing processes, enriching user experiences, and delivering tangible strategic value to our organization
Key responsibilities
* Proactively learn and suggest hosting capabilities and best practices for application delivery teams
* Ensure quality and continuous improvements with respect to availability, capacity, security and IT service continuity in delivered application operation and application hosting services interacting with internal and third-party infrastructure teams.
* Follow cyber-security requirements and raise security issues were discovered.
* Work functionally on, incident, problem, knowledge and change management processes & roles, essential for runtime quality of the application. Is also responsible for operational documentation for implemented application components.
* Advisory and support to stakeholders to gather and identify their needs and problems and what solution would best address them.
* Provide support, conduct pre-check and preventive maintenance tasks according to Support Service agreements to the industrial, commercial and engineering locations.
* Work functionally on, incident, problem, knowledge and change management processes & roles, essential for runtime quality of the application. Is also responsible for operational documentation for implemented application components.
* Monitor application performance and implement optimizations in order to minimize outages.
* Guardian of the value proposition in every aspect of the Agile delivery process
* An experienced Business Analyst helps in excellent sprint execution and perfect collaboration between the numerous stakeholders and the Agile team
Required Competencies
* Application operation
* Broad IT background including hardware, software and network support.
* Selected IT infrastructure areas lika Windows (client & server, Linux, Databases (Oracle, SQL server, PostgreSQL).
* Experience of working in agile team.
* Is dedicated to delivering customer value.
* Work patiently with stakeholder who are frustrated and need issues to be resolved quickly or helpful guidance with using the solutions.
* Is open to change and enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks.
* Has fluency in English and Swedish , both written and spoken.
* Interest in the end users' needs regarding IT.
Desirable Competences/Certificates
* ITIL Foundation
* Agile SAFe
Ready for the next move?
For questions and queries, feel free to contact the hiring manager, Lena Carlsson Beckmann at: lena.beckmann.carlsson@volvo.com
Last application date: 29th July 2024
please note that the process might take longer due to summer break.
