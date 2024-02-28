Application Operation Professional/Service Runtime Manager
2024-02-28
Job Title:
Application Operations Professional
Job Description:
Join our team as an Application Operations Professional, with the potential to advance to Service Runtime Manager. In this role, you 'll manage critical applications supporting manufacturing operations, delivering services globally on a 24/7 basis. As you gain experience, you 'll have opportunities to progress to Service Runtime Manager, overseeing delivery portfolios and acting as a key point of contact for client interactions.
Role Mission & Context:
As an Application Operations Professional, you 'll be responsible for Incident, Problem, Knowledge, and Change management processes, ensuring service availability and quality. You 'll collaborate closely with client partners, primarily working at client premises. Your duties will span both runtime organization tasks and project support roles for new developments and enhancements.
Primary Responsibilities:
Handle incidents and problems to maintain service availability and SLA compliance.
Create and update operational documentation.
Deploy applications across Test, QA, and Production environments.
Manage databases on MS SQL Server platform.
Participate in client projects and engage with stakeholders to provide expertise on infrastructure components, availability, capacity management, and IT security.
Proactively identify and address potential issues, contributing to continuous improvement efforts.
Mandatory Skills:
Relevant academic background or equivalent work experience.
Proficiency in Windows Server 2016/2019 and MS SQL Server 2014/2017/2019.
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Secondary/Preferred Skills:
Familiarity with MS Azure, OpenShift, Docker, IIoT.
Experience in IT operations for the manufacturing industry.
Knowledge of Agile working methods.
Language Requirement:
Fluency in English and Swedish.
Location:
Skövde, Sweden.
About Akkodis:
At Akkodis, we bridge the gap between digital and engineering, creating innovative solutions for a smarter future. With a diverse team of 50,000 experts operating across 30 locations, we deliver value through our Smart Industry solutions and people expertise. Committed to diversity and inclusion, we offer enhanced career opportunities and strive to make a positive impact in the technology and engineering fields. If you 're ready to join us in making a difference, apply today or contact rickard.strindeborn@akkodisgroup.com
