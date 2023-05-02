Application Manager IT
2023-05-02
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to accelerate your career in IT and application functionality? Are you seeking to grow your expertise in a truly global and agile environment, where collaboration and innovation is key to succeed on our mission - to ensure world-class IT services enabling Epiroc to change the industry? Then you might be our next Application Manager to join our Information Technology team.
Your team
You will join a team of highly competent and supportive colleagues that collaborate across the globe. Right now we are on an agile transformation journey, creating an environment where we can develop our personal skills, as well as the IT maintenance for a digital and sustainable future for the mining and infrastructure industry. To support you and your team, you will have a leader that puts value in a cross-cultural team where you are encouraged to think new and contribute to continuous improvement and change.
Your mission
As Application Manager IT you will be responsible for the IT side of maintenance of an application or application portfolio, ensuring compliance with user requirements as well as IT guidelines. You will work in close collaboration with the owner of the application and lead the development and implementation of IT applications to support Epiroc's business operations. You will also collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to identify opportunities to improve IT services and ensure effective integration with other systems.
Your profile
To succeed in this position, we believe that you have a university degree covering areas such as Application Maintenance Management and Agile methodologies, or similar knowledge developed through working experience. You have good understanding of IT technical components that affect application availability, functionality, user experience and performance, as well as understanding of the interaction between IT and Business processes. Since you will be collaborating around the globe, you need to have verbal and written fluency in English.
As a person you are open-minded and enjoy taking on new challenges. You are well-structured and have a proactive way of working to find solutions and drive change. Along with your can-do attitude, you manage to get things done and provide excellent service in line with the business needs.
Location and travel
Location for this role is flexible within the Epiroc IT Hub locations, e.g., Johannesburg (ZAF), Prague (CZE), Örebro (SWE), Stockholm (SWE), in or close to CET time zone. As the role is global and meeting the stakeholders is vital, you can expect occasional travel.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, international assignment terms and conditions may apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-04-30.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
David Berggren, Manager Business Solutions & Portfolio Management, david.berggren@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Lisa Ström, Recruitment Specialist, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
Diversity and inclusion
At Epiroc, we value diversity, and we strive to accelerate a diverse culture where everyone belongs. Therefore, we encourage qualified candidates from all over the world to apply. Ersättning
