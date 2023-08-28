Application Manager IT - Manufacturing Execution System
2023-08-28
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Embrace the opportunity to be part of an innovative team spearheading Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solutions at Epiroc. As we build our MES Support and Maintenance organization, we're seeking a dedicated Application Manager IT to play a central role in ensuring efficient implementation, development, and maintenance of our MES application portfolio.
Your team
Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a new area within Epiroc. With an exciting roadmap ahead, including new functionality and site rollouts, we are actively establishing the MES Support and Maintenance organization. As the Application Manager IT, you will be an integral part of a passionate team leading our MES solutions. Collaborating closely with team members and colleagues worldwide, you will help drive this journey of innovation and growth together. We offer you a creative and inclusive environment that nurtures your personal and professional development.
Your mission
As Application Manager IT you will be responsible for the IT side of maintaining MES applications and solutions utilized across Epiroc's operational units worldwide, adhering to the pm3 model. Collaborating closely with application owners, you will lead the development and implementation of MES applications to support Epiroc's business operations while ensuring alignment with user requirements and IT guidelines.
You will work both strategically and operationally and be a part of the MES Solutions team, reporting to the MES Manager. You will also collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to identify opportunities to improve IT services and ensure seamless integration with other systems.
Some of the main tasks and responsibilities of this role include:
• Establishing, documenting, and upholding ITIL processes in accordance with Epiroc's proactive approach and business needs.
• Orchestrating and overseeing application installation, environment setup, and disaster recovery for MES projects/rollouts at each site in line with the program roadmap.
• Coordinating and validating new application software versions and upgrades from an IT perspective.
• Facilitating the hand-over activities from Projects to Support and Maintenance.
• Coordinating between integrated systems, cross-functional teams, IT/OT teams and MES team.
• Safeguarding Source code, License handling, IT technical documentation, personal data, and security compliance.
Your profile
To excel in this role, you bring a University Degree covering areas such as Application Maintenance Management and Agile methodologies, or equivalent knowledge developed through working experience. You have good understanding of IT technical components that affect application availability, functionality, user experience and performance, as well as an understanding of the interaction between IT and Business processes. A keen interest in IT service support, maintenance, pm3, and ITIL principles is essential. Since you will be collaborating around the globe, you need to have verbal and written fluency in English.
While familiarity with Manufacturing Execution Systems and Solutions is a plus, your success will be fueled by your open-mindedness, structured approach to problem-solving, and proactive attitude toward driving change. Along with your can-do attitude, you manage to get things done and provide excellent service in line with the business needs. Given the collaborative nature of the role, your interpersonal finesse and communication skills are pivotal. Your analytical acumen and administrative proficiency will be assets you rely on daily.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be needed.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 12 September 2023.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Gururaj Shetty, gururaj.shetty@epiroc.com
, +46721453371
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
