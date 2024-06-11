Application Manager/business Analyst (gfcp Senior Expert)
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 23159
We are now looking for an Application Manager/Business Analyst (GFCP Senior Expert) to join Financial Crime Application Management (FCAM). The successful candidate will support us in further development and maintenance of FinCrime applications as well as ensure their compliance with business objectives and regulatory requirements. You will contribute in designing, analyzing and bringing oversight and control of applications to the next level. This is an opportunity for you to be a part of one of the exciting initiatives going on within Nordea on our journey to fight financial crime.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the KYC Application Management team. We are on the lookout for a proficient and motivated individual to take on a dual role that combines the competences of Application Manager and Business Analyst in our progressive and forward-thinking team. This unique position is an exceptional opportunity for someone who thrives in managing applications while also excelling in analytical roles, offering insights and strategies to drive our business forward.
Welcome to the heart of our operations, where technology meets business Acumen. As the Application Manager/Business Analyst (GFCP Senior Expert), you'll be instrumental in overseeing our suite of applications and providing analytical expertise to enhance our business processes and customer experiences.
What you'll be doing:
* Cover a broad set of application management related tasks, including but not limited to maintaining application lifecycle roadmap, managing risk and regulatory requirements, maintaining yearly plans for applications, covering deployments, maintenance, upgrades and decommissioning
* Ensure owned applications are available, comply with security and application management standards as well as are aligned with business needs
* Understand complex business and IT implementation requirements and ultimately act as the decision-maker on important applications-related implementations
* Conduct comprehensive business analysis to identify areas for improvements/enhancements in processes, systems and data
* Drive initiatives independently and work collaboratively with diverse teams to implement and refine business strategies
* Analyze data from various sources to develop actionable insights and recommendations, to keep applications compliant
* Serve as a bridge between technical and non-technical stakeholders, effectively communicating complex ideas and findings
* Work closely with other FCAM team members and engage in team-related activities to knowledge share, exchange information and maintain good relationships within the team, contributing towards overall team effectiveness, quality and wellbeing
* Collaborate closely with experienced professionals (business, developers and architects) to analyze, define and document requirements for change activities and ensure that they correspond to the business needs
* Continuously review business and non-functional requirements to get them clarified, assessed, fully understood and matured
* Maintain expertise within applications end to end flow and verify implementations
You'll join a team where you can bring your talent and engagement to work in an international and dynamic environment. The role is based in Gdask; Stockholm; ód.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Exhibits strong analytical skills as well as the ability to structure and break down complex initiatives into manageable pieces
* Is adaptable, proactive, and thrives in a fast-paced and changing environment
* Has excellent interpersonal skills and can manage a diverse range of stakeholders
* Maintains high ethical standards and is unafraid to voice opinions constructively
* Demonstrates a blend of technical savvy and business intelligence
* Have a good ability to understand large and complex system landscapes
* Shows passion for technology and its application in solving business challenges
Your experience and background:
* Master's degree in Economics/Finance/Business Administration/Computer science/Information technology or related field
* Proven experience in application management and business analysis
* Experience in requirement specification (functional and non-functional)
* Excellent problem-solving abilities and a detail-oriented mindset
* Understanding of sanctions, compliance and AML, knowledge and experience in FinCrime area is a plus
* Experience in agile way of working and methods (SAFe, Scrum, Kanban) is an advantage
* Fluent in English, both spoken and written
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 24/06/2024.
Please submit your application, which must include your CV and motivation letter.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "23159-42586521". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8740890